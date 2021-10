The editorial (Oct. 14, “Will the Southern Beltway be worth it? The bar is high”) asks a pertinent question. From the engineering standpoint, the Southern Beltway is a superb accomplishment, but it has little value as a transportation project. Rather, it is a development project pushed by the Washington County commissioners. While the traffic can be heavy on I-79 north of the new beltway and on the Parkway West west of I-79, it pales in comparison to what those living in the southern suburbs such as Jefferson Hills and the Mon Valley must deal with. Saw Mill Run Boulevard is almost a century old and is a joke in terms of being a commuter highway.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 10 HOURS AGO