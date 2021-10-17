Austin Riley's Walk-off Gives Braves 1-0 Lead Over Dodgers in NLCS

The third baseman's walk-off single gave second baseman Ozzie Albies room to run home in the bottom of the ninth.

Braves took Game 1 of the National League Championship Series against the Dodgers again.

But unlike the 5–1 blowout from 2020, Atlanta scraped by with a 3–2 victory after third baseman's Austin Riley walk-off single gave second baseman Ozzie Albies room to run home in the bottom of the ninth. Earlier in the evening, Riley walloped a solo homer in the bottom of the fourth, tying the game at two.

As he rounded first base, Riley spread his arms wide as his teammates swarmed around him. The celebration continued into shallow center field.

But Riley wasn't the only Atlanta star. Pitcher Max Fried made MLB history on Saturday night as he threw 23 consecutive strikeouts against the Dodgers, becoming the first player to do so in a playoff game over the last 20 seasons, per Elias Sports .

This is the second consecutive season the Braves and Dodgers have faced each other in the NLCS. Last season, Los Angeles rallied from a 3–1 deficit to win the series in seven games, going on to win the World Series.

The two will meet again in Atlanta on Sunday before the series moves to Los Angeles.

