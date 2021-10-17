CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
2021 iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina: All The Jaw-Dropping Moments

By Emily Lee
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LMZdX_0cThIywl00

Photo: Getty Images/Taylor Regulski

There's no denying iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina turned up the heat. The musical festival returned with an epic lineup for its eighth annual show on Saturday (October 16) at Amway Center in Orlando. The lineup this year consisted of powerhouse artists Wisin & Yandel , Prince Royce , Luis Fonsi , Natti Natasha , Zion & Lennox , Lunay , Mariah Angeliq , and J Balvin .

With a roster of artists this good, you know Fiesta Latina had some unforgettable moments. From Natti Natasha's surprising Squid Game cosplay to Wisin & Yandel's eye-catching fashion, here are all the jaw-dropping moments:

Mariah Angeliq

Mariah Angeliq kicked off the show with some of her biggest hits. Not only did Angeliq bring the vocals, but she also served major fashion inspiration and showed off her killer dance moves throughout her setlist.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01j24z_0cThIywl00
Photo: Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36WbH8_0cThIywl00
Photo: Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lFU8o_0cThIywl00
Photo: Taylor Regulski

Lunay

Lunay had everyone in the crowd at the Amway Center in Orlando on their feet from the first moment he stepped out on stage. His high energy performance is one to remember.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A84Xw_0cThIywl00
Photo: Taylor Regulski

Zion & Lennox

Zion & Lennox teased their Fiesta Latina performance was going to be the "party of the year" and they definitely delivered. They brought the reggaeton heat with 'Otra Vez,' 'Pierdo La Cabeza' and more. Signing off, they told the crowd: "It feels so good to be Latino! Que Viva!"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P7Wv9_0cThIywl00
Photo: Taylor Regulski
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oFsPt_0cThIywl00
Photo: Taylor Regulski
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bJc4x_0cThIywl00
Photo: Taylor Regulski

Natti Natasha

Natti Natasha got in the Halloween spirit for her Fiesta Latina performance. The 'Ram Pam Pam' singer drew inspiration from Netflix's smash hit Squid Game , which sees desperate, cash-strapped contestants compete in deadly versions of the popular children's games from back in the day. Natasha dressed up as the Red Light, Green Light robot from the first episode. Her dancers dressed up as the mysterious captors from the thrilling series.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ypol3_0cThIywl00
Photo: Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T4sBQ_0cThIywl00
Photo: Getty Images

Prince Royce

Prince Royce brought all the cool vibes to the Fiesta Latina stage. He performed his cover of 'Stand By Me' to the delight of the crowd. While performing his recent single 'Lao' a Lao,' he adorably stumbled over the opening words. "It's my new song, of course, I don't know it yet," he told the crowd before getting right back into it. At one point, he even jumped into the crowd to greet his fans.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cGwdH_0cThIywl00
Photo: Taylor Regulski
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L6mih_0cThIywl00
Photo: Taylor Regulski

Luis Fonsi

The crowd went wild when Luis Fonsi took the stage. He kicked things off with 'Perfecta' before moving onto tracks like 'Besame' and 'Echame La Culpa.' Amid his performance, Fonsi took the time to shout out a few Latin American countries, including Cuba, Panama, and Puerto Rico. He closed out his set with 'Despacito.' As the song was starting, Fonsi noticed a woman in the crowd trying to approach the stage. He requested security let her pass. "Let her by please," he said, crouching near the edge of the stage. "The girl with the flag." The woman was then able to hand Fonsi the Puerto Rican flag, which he wore around his neck for the rest of the performance.

Fonsi was then awarded this year's iHeartRadio Corazón Latino Award Presented by Ally. He was recognized for exemplifying his big heart through selfless work enhancing the lives, heritage, and future of the Latin community. In addition to making music, he also serves as an ambassador to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. The 'Besame' singer was heavily involved in recovery efforts after Hurricanes Irma and Maria impacted much of Puerto Rico and Mexico, as well, which inspired him to create his 501(c)(3) nonprofit foundation, the Luis Fonsi Foundation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UhKv2_0cThIywl00
Photo: Taylor Regulski
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2308gf_0cThIywl00
Photo: Taylor Regulski

Wisin & Yandel

This was the fashion moment of the evening. Wisin & Yandel took the stage in matching sparkly, silver ensembles for their high energy performance. The reggaeton duo's eye-catching outfits were just the tip of the iceberg of their exciting performance. They kept the crowd jumping and dancing throughout their set, getting fans more hype as they sang their most popular tracks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28pV7K_0cThIywl00
Photo: Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30Depr_0cThIywl00
Photo: Getty Images

J Balvin

J Balvin closed out the show in style. In his grand finale, Balvin performed 'Mi Gente,' 'Reggaeton,' 'I Like It' and a few more of his biggest hits. He brought out Zion & Lennox during his set, as well.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f3ZeO_0cThIywl00
Photo: Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XbiZn_0cThIywl00
Photo: Getty Images

