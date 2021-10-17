CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luis Fonsi Honored With iHeartRadio Corazón Latino Award

By Emily Lee
 7 days ago
Photo: Taylor Regulski

This special honor is truly deserved.

On Saturday (October 16), Luis Fonsi took the stage at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida for 2021 iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina. Not only did Fonsi blow the audience away with performances of his biggest hits, including 'Echame La Culpa' and 'Despacito,' but he also received a special honor amid the festival.

Fonsi was awarded this year's iHeartRadio Corazón Latino Award Presented by Ally, which honors an individual who exemplifies their big heart through their selfless work enhancing the lives, heritage, and future of the Latin community. Fans of Fonsi's music know, of course, he's reached massive success throughout his career. He's been nominated at the Grammys five times, as well as being a five-time winner at the Latin Grammys. Not to mention 'Despacito' topped the charts in 47 countries.

Fonsi has never let his busy schedule or continued career success get in the way of his charitable efforts. In addition to making music, he also serves as an ambassador to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. The 'Besame' singer was heavily involved in recovery efforts after Hurricanes Irma and Maria impacted much of Puerto Rico and Mexico, as well, which inspired him to create his 501(c)(3) nonprofit foundation, the Luis Fonsi Foundation.

Ahead of the show, Fiesta Latina host, Enrique Santos , praised Fonsi's good works. "We are especially excited to present Luis Fonsi with the iHeartRadio Corazón Latino Award, for his dedication to uplifting the Latin community and sharing Latin culture around the world," he said. On stage, Santos added: "He certainly doesn't get tired, he doesn't give up, and he never gives up when it comes to his culture and his Latino people."

When receiving his award, Fonsi joked how heavy it was before beginning his heartfelt speech. "Listen with all my heart, with all my heart thank you very much Orlando. As I told you guys right now in my show, thank you for receiving us with so much love after these last few years that we had," he told the crowd. "I swear it feels very special, having a full house here in Orlando. Thank you very much for all the support you give us and for always making Latin music play around the world."

"For me, it’s about being able to help out and being able to return so much love to the public," he continued. "I make it a priority to work with my foundation, give back to our families in Puerto Rico. For me it is super important to help the children of St. Jude/ So, thank you for what you do and for giving me the opportunity to return it to the public. I love you all very much, God bless you and continue having a good time because there is still a lot of music here for tonight."

When performing at Fiesta Latina, Fonsi's setlist was full of his biggest hits. From 'Perfecta' to 'Despacito,' his time on stage was definitely one of the highlights of the evening.

