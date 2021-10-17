CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, CA

Coast Guard identifies cargo ship as ‘party of interest’ in oil spill

By Los Angeles Times
KTLA
KTLA
 7 days ago

Investigators from the U.S. Coast Guard boarded a cargo vessel Saturday in Long Beach that could be tied to the rupture of a pipeline that spilled an estimated 25,000 gallons of oil off the Orange County coast, the agency said.

Braden Rostad, chief of investigations for Los Angeles-Long Beach, determined that the MSC DANIT, a large container ship, was involved in a Jan. 25 anchor-dragging incident during heavy weather at the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, the Coast Guard said in a statement.

The anchor-dragging occurred near a pipeline that runs from an oil platform to the port of Long Beach. That pipeline was subsequently discovered to be the source of the Orange County oil spill on Oct. 2, the statement said. An oil sheen was first spotted that evening by a vessel 4½ miles off Huntington Beach and then detected by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The pipeline was intact in October 2020 when the company that operates it last did an inspection, and the marine growth visible around the displaced section of the pipeline indicates the anchor drag likely was not recent, said U.S. Coast Guard Capt. Jason Neubauer .

KTLA

Residents sue over foul stench in Dominguez Channel that continues to plague Carson, surrounding areas

After nearly three weeks of breathing noxious fumes, a group of Carson-area residents on Friday filed legal claims against a warehouse owner and lessee, alleging that they helped bring about the intense foul odor that’s been lingering over their city. The lawsuit, filed with Los Angeles Superior Court, alleges that Art Naturals, a Gardena-based beauty […]
CARSON, CA
KTLA

After fire, more than 10,000 trees, including sequoias, to be removed

In the wake of California wildfires, upwards of 10,000 trees weakened by fires, drought, disease or age must be removed, work that will keep a nearby highway closed to visitors who seek the world’s two largest sequoia trees. The hazard trees could potentially fall onto people and cars on the section of State Route 180 […]
POLITICS
KTLA

California wants ban on new oil drilling near schools, homes, hospitals

California’s oil and gas regulator on Thursday proposed that the state ban new oil drilling within 3,200 feet of schools, homes and hospitals to protect public health in what would be the nation’s largest buffer zone between oil wells and communities. It’s the latest effort by Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration to wind down oil […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Local
California Industry
Long Beach, CA
Government
Los Angeles, CA
Business
Orange County, CA
Government
City
Huntington Beach, CA
Long Beach, CA
Industry
Local
California Business
Long Beach, CA
Business
City
Los Angeles, CA
Orange County, CA
Business
Local
California Government
City
Long Beach, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Industry
Los Angeles, CA
Government
County
Orange County, CA
KTLA

State lawmakers, regulators mostly rely on prop gun safety protocols set by film industry and its unions

Safety standards developed by film studios and labor unions are the primary protection for actors and film crews when a scene calls for using prop guns. The industry-wide guidance is clear: “Blanks can kill. Treat all firearms as if they are loaded.” Shootings nevertheless have killed and injured people while cameras rolled, including the cinematographer […]
LABOR ISSUES
KTLA

Caldor Fire: Blaze that threatened Lake Tahoe region now 100% contained

The 2-month-old California wildfire that threatened the Lake Tahoe resort region over the summer has been declared 100% contained, officials said. The Caldor fire, which scorched more than 346 square miles of the Sierra Nevada and burned hundreds of homes, reached the milestone late Wednesday, according to a report from firefighting officials. Storms this week […]
ENVIRONMENT
KTLA

Brian Laundrie’s family hoping for answers after remains found

Family members were hoping for more answers from law enforcement regarding the cause of death for Brian Laundrie, who was a person of interest in the death of girlfriend Gabby Petito while the couple was on a cross-country road trip, an attorney said Friday. “I was informed by law enforcement yesterday that perhaps by mid-day […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
KTLA

Colombia captures notorious drug lord in jungle raid

Colombian security forces have captured the country’s most wanted drug trafficker, a rural warlord who stayed on the run for more than a decade by corrupting state officials and aligning himself with combatants on the left and right. President Iván Duque likened the arrest Saturday of Dairo Antonio Úsuga to the capture three decades ago […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
KTLA

‘Haunt of Halloween’ brings terror, chills to thrill-seeking fans in Mission Viejo

With Halloween around the corner, there is still some time to visit thrill-seeking events and attractions around SoCal before time runs out. One event is “Haunt of Halloween,” which will continue terrifying visitors at the Kaleidoscope Mall in Mission Viejo through Oct. 31. This spooky attraction features a haunted maze, an interactive spook zone and up-close […]
MISSION VIEJO, CA
