The Houston Dynamo are looking for a win with their last coming against in-state rivals FC Dallas September 18th and have lost twice and drawn once since that. This time they’re hosting the top of the Western Conference table in the Seattle Sounders and a win would be huge for the fans. The Dynamo lost out last weekend to Sporting Kansas City at Children’s Mercy Park while the Sounders managed a 4-1 victory over Cascadian rivals the Vancouver Whitecaps. Both clubs have midweek fixtures with the Dynamo hosting the LA Galaxy and Seattle traveling to face the Colorado Rapids so lineup selection will be important. Seattle won the previous fixture between the two sides at Lumen Field 2-0. Will the Dynamo get the upset? Let’s hope so.

MLS ・ 7 DAYS AGO