DENVER — The last time the Blues faced Stan Kroenke’s hockey team, it wasn’t pretty. Four times it wasn’t pretty. The Blues were swept in four games in the opening round of the playoffs by the Colorado Avalanche last May. The Blues were outscored 20-7 in the series. St. Louis held a lead for a mere 7 minutes 12 seconds throughout the entire series. And Colorado batted .500 on the power play, going 6 for 12.

NHL ・ 8 DAYS AGO