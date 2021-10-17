CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Damir Kreilach tallies again as RSL topple Rapids

By Reuters
ESPN
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDamir Kreilach scored for a team-record fifth consecutive game and brought his team-leading total to 14 goals while helping Real Salt Lake defeat the visiting Colorado Rapids 3-1 on Saturday night. Kreilach also assisted Rubio Rubin's eventual winner in the 57th minute and Anderson Julio's late insurance tally as...

www.espn.com

ESPN

Kreilach leads Real Salt Lake past Colorado Rapids, 3-1

SANDY, Utah --  Damir Kreilach had a goal and two assists in Real Salt Lake's 3-1 victory over the Colorado Rapids on Saturday night. Real Salt Lake (12-11-6) has won a club-record seven straight home matches. It also matched New York City FC (June-August) with the longest home winning streak of the season.
MLS
rsl.com

RSL Trio Named to Team of the Week

On Monday, MLSsoccer.com announced its Team of the Week for Week 30 and the Real Salt Lake trio of Damir Kreilach, Aaron Herrera and Pablo Mastroeni were all recognized for their efforts following the Club's 3-1 victory over the Colorado Rapids. Scoring a goal and adding two assists, Kreilach was...
MLS
kslsports.com

Damir Kreilach Vouching For National Respect With MVP Caliber Season

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Real Salt Lake forward and midfielder Damir Kreilach is putting together a Major League Soccer Most Valuable Player caliber season. The 32-year-old is tied for fourth in most goals scored having bagged 14 through his 26 games played. While he is also credited for 22 goal involvements which is tied for second-most in the league. Kreilach has also added eight assists to his name, further solidifying him as one of the league’s most prolific players.
MLS
RSL Soapbox

Who’s who in RSL’s coaching search candidates

It could well be the case that we learn who Real Salt Lake’s next coach will be inside the next two to six days, with RSL general manager Elliot Fall telling Jeff Carlisle there was a timeline on Oct. 5. With that in mind, I’ve put together a quick dossier...
MLS
rsl.com

RSL International Round-Up

Ahead of this week’s final deciding match for the Rocky Mountain Cup, goalkeeper David Ochoa and midfielder Albert Rusnak are set to return to the fold following international duty with their respective countries. Rusnak and Slovakia, once again, continued their hopes for FIFA World Cup qualification, competing in Group H...
UEFA
RSL Soapbox

Five winners, one loser from RSL’s 3-1 win over Colorado Rapids

We keep running out of superlatives for Kreilach. He lifted the team to victory, playing a role in each of the three goals. The first, his header, was classic Kreilach. The second contribution was an assist for Rubio Rubin — a beautifully smart pass. The final was a flicked-on header that he sent for Anderson Julio’s last-second run. It was a performance to remember for Kreilach.
COLORADO STATE
rsl.com

RSL Seeks Rocky Mountain Cup Title

HERRIMAN, Utah (Friday, October 15, 2021) – Real Salt Lake will welcome Rocky Mountain Cup rival Colorado Rapids for the final installment of the 2021 Rocky Mountain Cup on Saturday, October 16 at 7:30 p.m. MT. The match will be broadcast live on KMYU and can be accessed locally via...
SANDY, UT
chatsports.com

Player Ratings: RSL 3-1 Colorado Rapids

David Ochoa - 7 — Ochoa made some spectacular saves throughout, and he somehow survived being dumped on his head. We’re all glad for that. A fine night for Ochoa from a shot-stopping perspective, but his passing success — just 42 percent — left a lot to be desired. Aaron...
COLORADO STATE
rsl.com

RSL Academy U15s Continue to Dominate

The Real Salt Lake Academy has had an eventful two weeks, hosting Vancouver Whitecaps FC and Colorado Rapids in back-to-back weekends, while also hosting two United Premier Soccer League matches against Battle Born FC and Morelos Idaho Falls. Against Vancouver Whitecaps, the U15s looked to have yet another win, but...
MLS
rsl.com

Quote Sheet: RSL 3-1 Rapids

“Extremely excited about the response for the group. Playing for Colorado for many years, coaching them, there’s obviously something deep down inside. But the moment it becomes about me then my behavior towards our group here is compromised. I was super conscious to make sure that this wasn’t about playing my old club and any of that stuff. It was all about creating an environment with the coaching staff that we have that we felt was conducive to getting a result. And that meant in the last eight to ten days, really training with a mentality to get after the ball the right way and pressuring and playing forward as much as we can and winning second balls. Over the course of the 90 minutes, we did a great job of all of those things. I couldn’t be happier for this group as we continue to chase and make the playoffs.”
SANDY, UT
chatsports.com

RSL Playoff Watch after Wk 30

So far only two teams have punched their ticket to the playoffs (Seattle Sounders and New England Revolution). Four teams have been eliminated, three from the East and one in the West. Both top and bottom will likely see additions after Wednesday. Real Salt Lake remains 5th in the West,...
MLS
ESPN

Inter Miami scores 4 in 2nd half, routs FC Cincinnati 5-1

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. --  Gonzalo Higuaín scored the first of four second-half goals and Inter Miami kept its slim playoff hopes alive with a 5-1 victory over FC Cincinnati on Saturday night. Miami (11-15-5) has won two in a row after a six-game losing streak and swept three matches...
MLS
KXAN

What to know about Austin FC’s final game vs. Houston Dynamo of season

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin FC will face the Houston Dynamo for the final time of the season 4pm on Sunday at Q2 Stadium. This will be the first of two straight Texas Derby matches for Austin FC, they will travel to the Metroplex to take on FC Dallas next Saturday. The three MLS teams representing the […]
MLS
ESPN

Cristian Arango, LAFC play Minnesota United to 1-1 tie

ST. PAUL, Minn. --  Cristian Arango scored for the third consecutive game and Jamal Blackman had a career-high seven saves and Los Angeles FC tied 1-1 with Minnesota United on Saturday night. Arango played a bending free kick from 24-yards out that handcuffed goalkeeper Tyler Miller to give LAFC...
MLS
CBS Boston

Revolution Win Supporters’ Shield For First Time In Franchise History

BOSTON (CBS) –The Revolution have been on an epic run all season long. On Saturday, the idle Revs did something no other New England club has accomplished. The Revolution have claimed this year’s Supporters’ Shield, which goes to the club that accrues the most most points during the regular season. The Shield is New England’s following a Seattle Sounders loss to Sporting Kansas City on Saturday. It’s the first time in franchise history that New England has claimed the title of regular season champs. Thanks to the play of their dynamic trio — Carles Gil, Adam Buksa and Gustavo Bou — and...
MLS
ESPN

Rapids beat Timbers 2-0, clinch playoff berth

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. --  Dominique Badji and Diego Rubio each scored a goal and Braian Galván had two assists to help the Colorado Rapids beat the Portland Timbers 2-0 and clinch a playoff spot on Saturday night. Galván lofted an entry pass from the corner to Badji, who bounced...
MLS
ESPN

Gonzalo Higuain leads Inter Miami past Cincinnati

Gonzalo Higuain collected a goal and three assists and his brother Federico Higuain had one of each to lift host Inter Miami CF to a 5-1 win over FC Cincinnati on Saturday in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Indiana Vassilev, Lewis Morgan and Julian Carranza also tallied as Inter Miami (11-15-5, 38...
MLS
ESPN

Valentin Castellanos leads NYCFC's blitz of D.C. United

NYCFC (12-11-8, 44 points) moved up from eighth to fifth in the crowded Eastern Conference race. It emphatically snapped a six-game winless skid that saw them score twice overall and none in a club-record 509 minutes before Gudmundur Thorarinsson scored on a free kick in the 90th minute of a 1-1 draw at Atlanta on Wednesday.
MLS

