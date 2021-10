A Cedar Rapids woman was recently sentenced to up to 25 years in prison for conspiracy to deliver methamphetamine in Washington County. County Attorney John Gish announces that 26-year-old Tessa Rayanne Kindred pleaded guilty to the class B felony charge that stemmed from a March 24th incident. Kindred and 32-year-old Brett Kriz of Cedar Rapids were stopped in a vehicle along Highway 22. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office seized more than 845 grams of methamphetamine and discovered evidence that the drugs were going to be sold. Charges for failure to affix drug tax stamp and possession of a controlled substance – second offense – an aggravated misdemeanor were dismissed. Gish remarks that law enforcement did a remarkable job of putting this case together, and he’s really proud of the result. Kriz was indicted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office and faces federal charges in the Southern District of Iowa. KCII will bring you more information as it becomes official.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA ・ 11 DAYS AGO