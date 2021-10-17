Austin Riley's Walk-off Gives Braves 1-0 Lead Over Dodgers in NLCS

—— Pitched as The Opener by most, Corey Knebel was basically just the starter for a bullpen game, a familiar sight for Dodgers fans this year. The game didn’t start ideally with Eddie Rosario looping a single to right, and even though a strikeout followed, Rosario also ended up stealing second on it. A routine ground out didn’t seem like a big deal, but it moved Rosario to third, and he scored on a wild pitch with Austin Riley at the plate to make it 1-0 for the Braves. Riley struck out to end the inning, but the damage was in.

MLB ・ 7 DAYS AGO