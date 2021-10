Check out an updated look at this title race with the seeding meeting coming up on Wednesday. Favorite: Freehold Township has been playing great soccer all year and they have made a great case to be the top seed when this tournament is seeded on Wednesday. Cassidy Corcione, Ainsley Moy, Gaby Parker and Kayla Wong all have double-digit goals and that type of pop on offense makes Freehold Township really hard to stop. The defense has played well this season with senior Kelsey Gilroy leading the way. The only game Freehold Township didn’t win so far this year was a physical 1-1 draw with Red Bank Catholic. In its other games, Freehold Township has outscored teams, 57-4. This team is loaded and ready to win it all.

11 DAYS AGO