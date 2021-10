Tony and Laurie start off with the biggest news of the week: William Shatner is now the oldest person to go into space. They are both moved by what a profound experience it was for him. They also cover the latest on the possible IATSE strike, recap the New York Comic Con panels and video from Star Trek: Prodigy and Star Trek: Discovery, give a production update on Strange New Worlds, and review Brent Spiner’s new book (and audiobook featuring the TNG cast), Fan Fiction. Then they dive into their review of the Lower Decks season 2 finale, “First First Contact.” They wrap up with a look at Clint Howard reminiscing about being on Star Trek as a kid on Late Night with Seth Meyers and an article that draws connections between Star Trek and The Good Fight.

