Pharmaceuticals

Op-ed: Safety is most important — avoid those who aren’t fully vaccinated

By Hannah Rosman
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe ideal of freedom continues to permeate American culture and society, even when it has proved to be enveloped with hypocrisy over the years. As such, when a pandemic struck humanity, it was unsurprising to see a conflict between personal freedoms and public health imperatives in the United States....

Comments / 2

Related
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From This, Starting Oct. 29

The worst of the pandemic seemed to be behind us when COVID vaccines were first introduced in the U.S. But over the past year, the battle against the disease has continued. A new, fast-spreading variant hit the country at the same time vaccination rates slowed, causing COVID cases, hospitalizations, and deaths to skyrocket back up over the summer. As a result, many U.S. officials have introduced COVID vaccine mandates to help keep citizens safe. In several major cities, including New York City, proof of vaccination is required just to enter most indoor spaces, and various companies have started to require vaccinations for employees, aided by orders from President Joe Biden. Soon, a new vaccine policy will affect hundreds of thousands of people, and it goes into effect in just a few days.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
spring.org.uk

COVID: Higher Levels Of This Vitamin May Reduce Infection Risk

Having this vitamin above recommended levels may reduce the risk of coronavirus infection. Higher than recommended levels of vitamin D — above those previously considered sufficient — could lower the risk for COVID-19 infection. Vitamin D levels of around 30 ng/mL is generally considered the normal range. However, a study...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
The Conversation U.S.

Parents were fine with sweeping school vaccination mandates five decades ago – but COVID-19 may be a different story

The ongoing battles over COVID-19 vaccination in the U.S. are likely to get more heated when the Food and Drug Administration authorizes emergency use of a vaccine for children ages 5 to 11, expected later this fall. California has announced it will require the vaccine for elementary school attendance once it receives full FDA approval after emergency use authorization, and other states may follow suit. COVID-19 vaccination mandates in workplaces and colleges have sparked controversy, and the possibility that a mandate might extend to younger children is even more contentious. Kids are already required to get a host of other vaccines to...
SYRACUSE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccines#Americans
albuquerqueexpress.com

US to allow entry to those fully vaccinated with WHO, FDA-approved shots

Washington [US], October 16 (ANI): The United States will allow entry only to those foreign nationals who have been fully immunised with a coronavirus vaccine that has been approved either by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) or the World Health Organization (WHO), the State Department informed on Friday. This...
U.S. POLITICS
The Baltimore Sun

Maryland directs doctors, pharmacists to follow expanded rules for coronavirus vaccine boosters

Maryland health officials and pharmacies say they’re prepared to follow new federal approvals for coronavirus vaccines that will allow more people to get booster shots. Under the new approvals, anyone who received the two-dose Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines can get a booster shot after six months if they are 65 or older or if they are 18 and older living in long-term care settings, ...
MARYLAND STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
soyacincau.com

Khairy: Individuals who are fully vaccinated with Sinovac to get Pfizer booster shot

Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin has announced that individuals who are fully vaccinated with Sinovac COVID-19 vaccines will be given Pfizer as their booster shot. This will be the first mix-and-match (heterologous) COVID-19 booster vaccination in Malaysia where individuals are given a different vaccine from their first two doses. The Pfizer...
WORLD
The Independent

African effort to replicate mRNA vaccine targets disparities

In a pair of Cape Town warehouses converted into a maze of airlocked sterile rooms, young scientists are assembling and calibrating the equipment needed to reverse engineer a coronavirus vaccine that has yet to reach South Africa and most of the world's poorest people.The energy in the gleaming labs matches the urgency of their mission to narrow vaccine disparities. By working to replicate Moderna s COVID-19 shot, the scientists are effectively making an end run around an industry that has vastly prioritized rich countries over poor in both sales and manufacturing.And they are doing it with unusual backing from...
HEALTH
EatThis

Most People Catch COVID This Way, Studies Show

The coronavirus pandemic is ebbing in some states, raging in others, and one thing is for certain: You can take measures to protect yourself, no matter where you live. One way to do so is to learn how most people catch COVID—and not do what they do. Here are the ways most people catch COVID, as proven by studies. Read on till the very end to stay healthy—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Half of People Who Get a Pfizer Booster Have These 2 Side Effects, CDC Says

It's only been a week since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) officially endorsed a booster shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for certain populations of the U.S. But with boosters being tested prior to that green light and since third doses were already approved for the immunocompromised, there is already some data on which side effects are most common with Pfizer boosters.
INDUSTRY
CNET

Don't carry your COVID vaccine card. Here are ways to store it on your phone

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Given the White House's new vaccine mandates that include government workers, school districts and larger employers, it's more important than ever to keep your COVID-19 vaccine card handy. Cities and counties across the country are also requiring proof of vaccination to attend live indoor events and enter gyms, restaurants and bars. That goes for kids, too, who may soon be eligible for the vaccine.
PUBLIC HEALTH

