SARASOTA – With a full moon shining through the haze behind the home team stands the visiting Sebring Blue Streaks (5-3) took care of business Friday night as all three phases of the game clicked for the Blue Streaks in a 40-6 victory over the Booker Tornadoes (0-7). It did not take long for the Blue Streaks to take an early lead as Caden Dunlap returned the opening kickoff 45 yards to the Booker 45. A quick pass to tight end Rhett Vaughn for eight yards from Cam Kimbrell followed by a 26 yard run by Frederick Hankerson placed Sebring at the 11 yard line.

FOOTBALL ・ 9 HOURS AGO