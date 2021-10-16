A Flagship SUV is Born: Introducing the All-New 2022 Lexus LX 600

It turns out Toyota’s 300-Series Land Cruiser is coming to the US after all—just not as a Toyota.
The redesigned version of the beloved SUV will arrive stateside in the form of the new Lexus LX 600, the brand announced on Wednesday. The luxury marque’s version of the vehicle is almost identical to its parent company’s 4×4 only with more fancy bells and whistles.
American off-road enthusiasts were distraught to learn that Toyota would stop selling the Land Cruiser here following the 2021 model year. Luckily, if you can get past the different nameplate, the LX 600 is just a Land Cruiser...
Lexus first teased the new LX in June, but it revealed next to nothing besides the lighting signature of the flagship SUV. Nevertheless, we had a crack at rendering its design while we caught up with all the rumors on the luxury off-roader. After much anticipation, we finally got a decent teaser last week, along with the news that the all-new 2022 Lexus LX would arrive very soon. Finally, the wait is over and Lexus has revealed the LX 600 in full. Right off the bat, there's no denying that this looks modern but massive. Does it have the substance to support that intimidating size though? Let's see.
Better late than never, the third-generation Lexus LX is finally being retired after no fewer than 14 years on the market. It was well worth the wait as the all-new SUV brings improvements on all fronts, starting with a new platform that has shaved off a whopping 441 pounds (200 kilograms) of weight over its predecessor. If that rings a bell, it's because the new Toyota Land Cruiser, which won't be sold in the US, has lost the exact same amount of fat as a result of switching to the TNGA-F platform.
The 2022 Lexus LX 600 is Toyota’s answer to US buyers clamoring the return of the brand’s iconic Land Cruiser SUV. As usual, the all-new LX 600 is a posher version of the all-new, tenth-generation Land Cruiser. Both vehicles share the same hardware (including the latter’s turbocharged V6 engine), but the Lexus gets a brand-new interior and a host of updated luxury and safety features.
Many people have a soft spot for the Lexus LX as it combines luxury with genuine off-road capability. That’s a winning combination, but the current model was introduced nearly a decade and a half ago at the 2007 New York Auto Show. A series of facelifts have helped to keep the SUV fresh but, as we noted in our review earlier this year, there’s no hiding its age due to truck-like driving dynamics and an atrocious infotainment system.
Since the Toyota Land Cruiser will no longer be offered here in the United States, we get the Lexus LX to carry the torch for a dedicated fan base that took delight in a rather unique body-on-frame SUV with proven reliability and off-roading chops. For the 2022 model year, Lexus redesigns the LX from the ground up birthing the new LX600.
The U.S. may have missed out on the redesigned 2022 Toyota Land Cruiser, but we'll still be treated with the SUV's plusher sibling developed by Lexus, the 2022 LX 600. Unveiled on Wednesday, the new LX benefits from the newly developed GA-F body-on-frame platform that's shared with the Land Cruiser as well as Toyota's redesigned 2022 Tundra pickup truck.
The Lexus LX 600 comes Stateside with a new V-6 engine, new platform, loads of tech features inside, and two new trims. Toyota dropped the ball on the Land Cruiser in the U.S., but has brought it here with the Lexus badge in the form of the LX 600. It is more or less a luxurious version of the Land Cruiser 300.
With the new-generation Toyota Land Cruiser not reaching the United States, there's still hope for a Toyota full-size SUV for the North American market – and that's in the form of the fourth-generation Lexus LX that made its debut this week. More importantly, the Lexus LX has a lot to...
We’re not getting the new Toyota Land Cruiser here in the United States, thanks to the dismal sales of the old 300-series Land Cruiser. So what is one to do, if they were waiting with breathless abatement for the new one to be released? Buy the new 2022 Lexus LX 600. Sure, it isn’t exactly a Land Cruiser, but it’s pretty darn close.
Update: The new Lexus LX is revealed! Read all about it in our debut post. Toyota unveiled the Land Cruiser four months ago and we're now about to see how the LC300 looks with a tuxedo. Lexus is introducing the all-new LX, which, unlike its mainstream cousin, will be coming to the United States for the 2022 model year. The Japanese luxury marque has been awfully quiet about its new flagship SUV, but knowing everything there is to know about the Land Cruiser, it's not that difficult to figure out the LX's oily bits.
The LX F Sport sold in the US has only a rear limited-slip differential. The fourth-generation Lexus LX has a wider lineup than ever before, offering F Sport and four-seat Ultra Luxury trim levels in the United States. Toyota's premium division hasn't been ignoring its domestic market either as the fullsize SUV is getting an Offroad version exclusive to Japan. While the US-spec model can be had with wheels as large as 22 inches, the rugged JDM-spec version rides on a much smaller 18-inch set.
