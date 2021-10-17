CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

CARTOON: Hard left turn

By Michael Ramirez, Las Vegas Review-Journal
reviewjournal.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBiden administration policies continue to undermine the U.S....

www.reviewjournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
reviewjournal.com

CARTOON: Eyes straight ahead

Republicans must look forward, not backward, if they are to succeed in future elections. Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.
POLITICS
reviewjournal.com

CARTOON: Defense predicament

China tests a nuclear capable hypersonic weapon. Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.
MILITARY
reviewjournal.com

CARTOON: With friends like these …

President Joe Biden and his dismal record will campaign for Terry McAuliffe in the home stretch of the hotly contested Virginia gubernatorial election. Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hard Left#Cartoon#U S#Pulitzer Prize
reviewjournal.com

CARTOON: Ballot integrity

Democrats fail to move forward a constitutionally dubious voting rights bill that federalizes elections and undermines the integrity of our electoral system. Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.
ELECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cartoons
HuffingtonPost

Tyranny Expert Sounds The Alarm On 2024 Election: It’s Happening

Yale history professor Timothy Snyder, an expert on fascism and authoritarianism, on Friday sounded what could be one of the loudest alarms yet on the 2024 election. Snyder, talking with MSNBC’s Ari Melber, noted how former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 result had relied on “personal charisma and signals to his followers and a few people in the Justice Department and hope.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
News Talk 1490

‘The View’ Attempted to Talk About Critical Race Theory But Let Conservative Misinformation Dominate The Conversation

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Leading daytime talk show “The View” continues to be a reckless platform with misinformed analysis and bad framings of important issues. In a recent episode featuring former Secretary of State Condoleeza Rice, the panel discusses critical race theory in the Virginia governor’s race. From Whoopi Goldberg’s opening framing about this being simply an issue of concerned parents trying to be involved, the conversation devolves into a dishonest framing of a fabricated issue meant to whip conservative voters into a frenzy.
SOCIETY
Cleveland.com

Dems bungle Build Back Better: Darcy cartoon

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Democrats stalling and bungling President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better Act will just help build back Republican chances of retaking control of the House and Senate in 2022 and The White House in 2024. To win passage of the Reconciliation Bill there now has to be reconciliation...
CLEVELAND, OH
signalscv.com

Jim Blumel | A Cartoon Says a Thousand Words

Political cartoons sometimes say more than a thousand-word editorial column. Tuesday’s (Oct. 5) Signal had a cartoon by Dick Wright that sends a message with a profound warning for all Americans. The illustration depicts a vicious-looking Nazi soldier saying, “Fear equals Control equals Power.” Hiding behind him is a laughing...
ENTERTAINMENT
Fox News

Will Cain: The Left has made life incredibly hard for those who stand in the way of violence

"Fox News Primetime" host Will Cain blasted Democrat-run cities implementing vaccine mandates, forcing officers to choose between their freedoms and their jobs. WILL CAIN: You know what makes life harder? Losing your job. So the left is succeeding. They have made life incredibly hard, difficult for people who keep us safe, make it hard for those who would stand in the way of us and violence. Let's go further west in Seattle, where dozens of cops and firefighters were forced out over that city's mandate. These brave men and women stood up for their rights. They marched on City Hall to drop off their boots in symbolic protest. Because if Seattle won't protect their freedoms, why should they risk their lives to protect it? The city had just had a summer of love, or so it was called. It looks like it's about to enter a winter of danger and violence.
PUBLIC SAFETY
reviewjournal.com

STEVE SEBELIUS: Is there substance behind the Fiore flash?

Give Las Vegas City Councilwoman Michele Fiore credit for a rare feat: She kept the announcement that she was running for governor of Nevada secret until the very last second. Given the news that Fiore’s home was raided by the FBI and that she initially said she’d be joined at Wednesday’s news conference by her attorney, we figured her announcement was legal, not political.
LAS VEGAS, NV
reviewjournal.com

LETTER: Time for members of Congress to do their jobs

I can say that I’ve eaten the wrong things and gained weight. I’m the one who had to adjust my diet. I can say I was reckless with my spending and incurred debt. I’m the one who had to change my habits and pay off my debt. All 435 members...
CONGRESS & COURTS
reviewjournal.com

RICHARD A. EPSTEIN: The Biden bust-up

When Joe Biden was elected president last November, he had a modest mandate of sorts which he has failed to carry out. Biden won his party’s nomination because he was perceived to be less progressive than either Bernie Sanders or Elizabeth Warren, and thus more acceptable to the broad bloc of independent voters who’d had enough of Donald Trump’s various tantrums and outbursts.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
reviewjournal.com

CARTOON: In the way

Democratic moderates continue to impede the worst inclinations of progressives. Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.
POLITICS
reviewjournal.com

CARTOON: Leaning left

The Biden administration’s embrace of the progressive agenda continues to slow the country’s economic recovery. Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy