Ravens activate two players from injured reserve

By Kevin Oestreicher
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
The Baltimore Ravens have been dealing with plenty of injuries over the course of the 2021 season so far. However, they’ve recovered well from losing so many key contributors, earning a 4-1 record through five weeks.

Even though the team won’t be getting some of their stars back this year, Baltimore has seen others step up to contribute in very positive ways, especially on the offensive side of the ball. On Saturday, the Ravens announced that they activated two players off of injured reserve in wide receiver Rashod Bateman and offensive lineman Tyre Phillips.

Bateman is in line to make his NFL debut on Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers. He will provide a boost to the Baltimore offense, especially with fellow wideout Sammy Watkins out with a hamstring injury.

Phillips left the Ravens’ Week 1 overtime loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on a cart after suffering a knee injury, but will now make his return after missing the previous four games. His return is timely, as guard Ben Cleveland was placed on injured reserve with a knee injury of his own this week.

