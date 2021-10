Lala Kent was spotted at an apartment building three days after reports surfaced that she and fiancé Randall Emmett have called it quits. The 31-year-old "Vanderpump Rules" star was photographed Thursday at an apartment complex in Santa Monica, California, with her mom Lisa Burningham and her 7-month-old daughter Ocean, whom she shares with Emmett, 50, Page Six reported.

