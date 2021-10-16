CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin outlasts Army's triple option in 20-14 win

By Asher Low
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
It may have been slightly close for comfort late, but Wisconsin outlasted Army and their triple option attack in a 20-14 win. The Badgers (3-3, 1-2 BIG) looked prepared for Army’s (4-2) unique offensive look, with linebacker Leo Chenal leading the way and coming up with a game-sealing forced fumble late in the fourth quarter.

In an unsurprisingly low-scoring affair, the Badgers struck first behind their star freshman running back Braelon Allen. It was yet another 100-yard day for the true freshman, who finished with 102 yards on 15 carries. His second-quarter touchdown run was the longest play of the Fond Du Lac native’s career to date, as Allen showed excellent patience on the 33-yard score.

Wisconsin got creative late in the first half, as Jack Sanborn converted a 4th-and-1 fake punt in Badger territory to keep an eventual touchdown drive alive. After the Badgers got into the red zone thanks to a 36-yard Danny Davis grab, Mertz scampered in on a five-yard keeper to extend Wisconsin’s lead. Following a Collin Larsh missed extra point, the Badgers headed into the locker room with a comfortable 13-0 lead.

The second half largely belonged to Army, who finally connected on a Tyhier Tyler run early in the fourth quarter to cut the lead to 13-7.

After the Black Knights got the football back with the chance for a game-winning drive, Wisconsin linebacker Leo Chenal, as he did numerous times throughout the evening, busted through the A-gap for a game-sealing forced fumble. The turnover set the Badgers up at Army’s 1-yard line for a Mertz sneak into the end zone.

Just as the game looked over with Wisconsin leading 20-7 late in the fourth quarter, Army connected on one of their six total pass attempts for a 36-yard gain from Jabari Laws to A.J. Howard Jr.. With under one minute remaining, the Black Knights cut the Wisconsin lead to 20-14 as Howard Jr. scored on a 6-yard carry.

Sanborn made the hands team play to seal a Wisconsin win as Army’s only hope was an onside kick.

The Badgers improved to 3-3 with the win, and get back to Big Ten play at Purdue next week.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

