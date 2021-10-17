CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laine, Blue Jackets defeat Kraken in OT

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBUS -- Patrik Laine scored 2:16 into overtime to give the Columbus Blue Jackets a 2-1 win against the Seattle Kraken at Nationwide Arena on Saturday. Laine took a pass from Zach Werenski on the rush and scored short side with a wrist shot from the right face-off circle....

The Hockey Writers

Blue Jackets Should Pursue Dylan Strome

You know the saying when it comes to the Columbus Blue Jackets. If there’s a center potentially available in a trade, there’s a good chance they’ve explored that option. On the latest edition of TSN’s Insider Trading, Pierre Lebrun mentions that the Chicago Blackhawks are listening on center Dylan Strome.
NHL
wcbe.org

Blue Jackets Name Boone Jenner Team Captain

The Columbus Blue Jackets have named forward Boone Jenner the franchise's seventh captain. The 28-year old Jenner has spent his entire major league career with the team, playing 530 games, and has been an alternate captain since the 2015-16 season. Head coach Brad Larsen says Jenner was chosen for his "tremendous charactor and work ethic".
NHL
The Hockey Writers

3 Blue Jackets’ Lessons Learned From the Preseason

The Columbus Blue Jackets ended their preseason with a 4-3 overtime loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday night. With the loss, the Blue Jackets finished with a 4-2-2 preseason record. What did we learn about this team during these eight games? I’m glad you asked. Let’s dive in and...
NHL
clevelandmonsters.com

Blue Jackets assign three players to Monsters

The Cleveland Monsters announced Monday that the Blue Jackets assigned forward Kevin Stenlund and defensemen Gabriel Carlsson and Mikko Lehtonen to the Monsters. A 6’4”, 209 lb. right-shooting native of Stockholm, Sweden, Stenlund, 25, was selected by Columbus in the second round (58th overall) of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft. In 68 NHL appearances for the Blue Jackets spanning parts of three seasons from 2018-21, Stenlund posted 11-9-20 with 20 penalty minutes and a -2 rating. In 99 AHL appearances for Cleveland spanning parts of three seasons from 2017-20, Stenlund supplied 21-24-45 with 40 penalty minutes and a -29 rating. Stenlund also registered 22-23-45 with 66 penalty minutes and a +4 rating in 151 SHL appearances for HV71 spanning parts of four seasons from 2014-18, helping the club claim the 2016-17 SHL Championship.
NHL
The Herald

Zucker scores 1:18 into OT to lift Pens past Blue Jackets, 4-3

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Jason Zucker scored 1:18 into overtime to give the Pittsburgh Penguins a win against the Columbus Blue Jackets in preseason action on Saturday night. Chad Ruhwedel, Bryan Rust, and Teddy Blueger added goals for Penguins. Tristan Jarry made 26 saves. Oliver Bjorkstrand, Sean Kuraly, and Max...
NHL
NHL

Blue Jackets score eight in Larsen's debut, defeat Coyotes in opener

Oliver Bjorkstrand sets up in front and tips home a Zach Werenski pass for a power-play goal, giving the Blue Jackets a 2-0 lead in the 1st. It was the season opener for each team. "It was a special night," Larsen said. "It was a strange night in a lot...
NHL
jacketscannon.com

Gamethread #1: Coyotes at Blue Jackets

Elvis Merzlikins starts in net for the Columbus Blue Jackets:. In some unfortunate news, Emil Bemstrom has been placed on the IR with an oblique injury:. For anyone at the game, remember we’re having a meet-up during the second intermission. For those chatting here during the game, remember to keep...
NHL
NHL

Blue Jackets go with 'the ultimate leader' as team captain

To hear teammates, coaches tell it, Jenner was the obvious choice to wear the 'C'. In the end, the Blue Jackets were left with the easiest and most obvious of answers. When it came to replacing Nick Foligno as captain, head coach Brad Larsen said at the start of training camp that he would wait to name a permanent team leader until the time was right.
NHL
10TV

Blue Jackets place Emil Bemstrom on injured reserve

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Blue Jackets have placed right wing Emil Bemstrom on injured reserve on Thursday. Bemstrom suffered a left oblique strain in practice on Tuesday and is expected to miss 4-to-6 weeks. The 22-year-old has registered 12 goals and 12 assists in 76 career games with Columbus...
NHL
Lima News

Blue Jackets feeling upbeat to open season

The Columbus Blue Jackets’ season opener Thursday night ended after deadline. Head to LimaScores.com for a game report. The Blue Jackets’ training camp was focused on opportunity. They have new coaches, new strategic systems, new teammates filling a locker room with a new design, and now a new season will...
NHL
Times-Leader

Blue Jackets score at will in 8-2 win

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Oliver Bjorkstrand had two goals and two assists, Max Domi added a goal and two assists and the Columbus Blue Jackets made Brad Larsen a winner in his coaching debut with an 8-2 win over the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday night. Alexandre Texier, Boone Jenner, Jake...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Blue Jackets Award Predictions for the 2021-22 Season

The 2021-22 season is upon us, and at The Hockey Writers, we’ve assembled our Blue Jackets writers in the hopes of predicting one of the most unpredictable years in team history. There has been more roster turnover in the last year than ever before, with so many different x-factors. Among others, a new coach, a motivated goalie, a brand new blue line, and a fresh captain.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Kings, Blues, Blackhawks, Senators, Canadiens

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Los Angeles Kings might be getting good news after what looked like a serious injury to defenseman Drew Doughty. Meanwhile, the status on a Vladimir Tarasenko trade seems to change weekly. How long will he be staying with the St. Louis Blues? The Ottawa Senators seemed to have dismissed rumors that they’re looking to add a top-nine center to their group and there were plenty of scouts at the Blackhawks game on Thursday, many of them likely checking in on Dylan Strome.
NHL
prohockeyrumors.com

Columbus Blue Jackets Recall Yegor Chinakhov

The Columbus Blue Jackets are off to a hot start this season. The team, which faces few expectations this season, has opened the season with an 8-2 drubbing of the Arizona Coyotes and a hard-fought 2-1 win over the Seattle Kraken. Oliver Bjorkstrand and Max Domi are currently among the top-ten scorers in the league and Elvis Merzlikins is 2-0 with a .948 save percentage and 1.47 GAA. Now, they’re about to get even better.
NHL
Detroit Free Press

Detroit Red Wings defeat Columbus Blue Jackets, 4-1: Game thread replay

Detroit Red Wings (1-0-1) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (2-0-0) Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. TV: Bally Sports Detroit. Radio: 97.1 FM (Red Wings radio affiliates). Game notes: The Red Wings will have their captain back, as Dylan Larkin returns from a one-game suspension. ... Columbus defeated Seattle in OT on Saturday, 2-1, and whacked Arizona, 8-2, in its opener.
NHL

