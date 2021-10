Jake Neighbours got his first NHL goal in the most appropriate way possible. The 19-year-old Blues forward skated off the bench, went straight for the goal and took a pass from Brayden Schenn, whose house Neighbours has been living in while his future in St. Louis is being mapped out, and flicked it into the net from close range. You could almost imagine Schenn and Neighbours working on the play in the kitchen.

NHL ・ 12 HOURS AGO