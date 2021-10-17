Blackhawks' Kevin Lankinen: Makes relief appearance Saturday

The Chicago Blackhawks started their 2021-22 season on Oct. 13 with a three-game road trip against the Colorado Avalanche, New Jersey Devils and Pittsburgh Penguins. It ended with a Blackhawks’ record of 0-2-1. It was a terrible, lackadaisical start that I don’t think many were expecting. When a team starts cold, it can be easy to point out who’s hot and who’s not. However, with this team, it isn’t set in stone. They dug themselves into a three-game hole, meaning every player on the roster needs to step up their game. It seems routine for people to point out the big names, like Seth Jones and Marc-Andre Fleury, as players that need to have big seasons. But, there is plenty of other players that need to have an impactful year too. Here are some other candidates that need to make their mark this season.

NHL ・ 5 DAYS AGO