NHL

Blackhawks' Kevin Lankinen: Makes relief appearance Saturday

CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Lankinen came off the bench to stop 15 of 16 shots in a 5-2 loss to Pittsburgh on Saturday. Lankinen...

www.cbssports.com

prohockeyrumors.com

Erik Gustafsson Signs With Chicago Blackhawks

Oct 11: The Blackhawks have made it official, signing Gustafsson to a one-year, $800K deal. Oct 10: Defenseman Erik Gustafsson was released from his professional tryout by the New York Islanders and is expected to sign with the Chicago Blackhawks, per Pierre LeBrun of TSN and The Athletic. Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli reports Gustafsson signed a one-year deal worth $800K.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Kings, Blues, Blackhawks, Senators, Canadiens

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Los Angeles Kings might be getting good news after what looked like a serious injury to defenseman Drew Doughty. Meanwhile, the status on a Vladimir Tarasenko trade seems to change weekly. How long will he be staying with the St. Louis Blues? The Ottawa Senators seemed to have dismissed rumors that they’re looking to add a top-nine center to their group and there were plenty of scouts at the Blackhawks game on Thursday, many of them likely checking in on Dylan Strome.
NHL
Kevin Lankinen
Jason Zucker
NBC Chicago

Five Reasons Why Blackhawks Will Make Playoffs in 2021-22

Five reasons why Blackhawks will make playoffs in 2021-22 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. After making the playoffs for nine consecutive years, the Blackhawks have missed out on the postseason in three of the last four seasons. They haven't hosted a playoff game at the United Center since 2017 and haven't won a series since 2015.
NHL
WGN News

Blackhawks salute Troy Murray in cancer battle

CHICAGO – Troy Murray is on the minds of Blackhawks fans and players alike as he continues his fight against cancer. Murray was in the stands for the Hawks morning skate Thursday and Jonathan Toews made sure he knew the team was thinking of him, leading the troops in a salute to the long-time WGN […]
NHL
KXRM

Kuemper makes 32 saves in debut as Avs top Blackhawks

DENVER (KXRM) — Darcy Kuemper made 32 saves in his Avalanche debut to help Colorado take down the Chicago Blackhawks 4-2 Wednesday night. Nazem Kadri, who centered the top line for the Avalanche (1-0-0, 2 pts) in the absence of Nathan MacKinnon, tallied a goal and an assist. Gabriel Landeskog and Bo Byram also scored […]
NHL
CBS Sports

Blackhawks' Marc-Andre Fleury: In net Saturday

Fleury will start Saturday's game in Pittsburgh, Mark Lazerus of The Athletic reports. Fleury will cede the net to Kevin Lankinen on Friday and will then go up against his former team Saturday. He will look to bounce back from his poor season opener, when he allowed four goals on 36 shots in Colorado.
NHL
FanSided

Blackhawks: Moving Dylan Strome definitely makes the most sense

The Chicago Blackhawks have a lot of centers they really like. Guys like Jonathan Toews, Tyler Johnson, and Kirby Dach make up the center depth within this organization. Outside of that they also have Adam Gaudette, Ryan Carpenter, and Henrik Borgstrom who can take faceoffs. This all makes a guy like Dylan Strome expendable.
NHL
bleachernation.com

If It’s More of the Same on Tuesday Night, the Blackhawks Will Need to Make Changes

This Blackhawks team is too talented and too experienced to look this bad, so consistently. I said it over the weekend on Twitter and in the Sunday edition of the Blackhawks Bullets. This roster is not incompetent. This roster is not made up of only rookies and scrubs, even if they are often caught playing that way. The Blackhawks, as constructed, should have at least one win through their first three games of the season. But games are not played on paper, of course.
NHL
Chicago Blackhawks
NHL
Hockey
Pittsburgh Penguins
Sports
Yardbarker

Blackhawks Who Need to Make Their Mark on the 2021-22 Season

The Chicago Blackhawks started their 2021-22 season on Oct. 13 with a three-game road trip against the Colorado Avalanche, New Jersey Devils and Pittsburgh Penguins. It ended with a Blackhawks’ record of 0-2-1. It was a terrible, lackadaisical start that I don’t think many were expecting. When a team starts cold, it can be easy to point out who’s hot and who’s not. However, with this team, it isn’t set in stone. They dug themselves into a three-game hole, meaning every player on the roster needs to step up their game. It seems routine for people to point out the big names, like Seth Jones and Marc-Andre Fleury, as players that need to have big seasons. But, there is plenty of other players that need to have an impactful year too. Here are some other candidates that need to make their mark this season.
NHL
Chicago Tribune

Dylan Strome will see his 1st action of the season tonight for the Chicago Blackhawks: ‘We all need that spark. It can come from anyone and hopefully it comes from him.’

Whatever was keeping Dylan Strome off the ice during the Chicago Blackhawks’ four-game slump to start the season, it’s no longer a concern: He’s starting tonight against the Vancouver Canucks. Strome has been a rumored trade piece for a while, but the Hawks need reinforcements wherever they can find them. Through an 0-3-1 campaign, they’ve never led in any of those games. Coach Jeremy Colliton ...
NHL
Newsday

Demko makes 29 saves, Canucks beat winless Blackhawks 4-1

CHICAGO - (AP) -- Jason Dickinson, Tanner Pearson and Brock Boeser scored their first goals of the season and the Vancouver Canucks beat the winless Chicago Blackhawks 4-1 on Thursday night. Thatcher Demko made 29 saves and Conor Garland added an empty-netter with 1:02 left to help the Canucks (2-2-1)...
NHL
WGN News

Blackhawks’ Kane misses practice due to COVID-19 protocol

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Blackhawks star Patrick Kane missed practice on Saturday because of the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. Fellow forward Ryan Carpenter and defenseman Erik Gustafsson also missed practice for the same reason. The announcement doesn’t necessarily mean that any of the players tested positive. General manager Stan Bowman said during training camp that the […]
NHL
bleachernation.com

Reichel Lights the Lamp, Saturday Reading Material, and Other Blackhawks Bullets

With the Blackhawks on back-to-back off days before they host the Detroit Red Wings tomorrow night at the United Center, there’s not much going on the Blackhawks front. So, let’s check in first on the Rockford IceHogs, who played the Iowa Wild on Friday night, and then I’ll point you in the direction of some reading material for your Saturday.
NHL
Virginian-Pilot

Norfolk Admirals prepare to take the ice again after long hiatus with ‘whirlwind of emotion’

After nearly two years away from the ice, the Norfolk Admirals are back, and ready to start a journey that begins with Friday night’s opener at Scope. “It’s a whirlwind of emotion,” Admirals general manager and assistant coach Ryan McGinnis said ahead of the start of the ECHL season, which begins at 7:30 p.m. Friday against the Reading Royals. “All in all, it’s coming together. It’s crazy, ...
NHL

