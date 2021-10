The opening week of the 2021-22 NHL season has arrived, and the Pittsburgh Penguins begin their regular-season schedule against the Tampa Bay Lightning, who are coming off back-to-back Stanley Cup championships. In addition to the road game against the Lightning, the opening week of games for the black and gold includes another road game against the Florida Panthers and the home opening game against the Chicago Blackhawks. Sidney Crosby is expected to travel with the team on the road to Tampa Bay and Florida to continue his progression from wrist surgery in September.

NHL ・ 11 DAYS AGO