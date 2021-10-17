CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Gov. Greg Abbott awards $36.4 million to law enforcement

KTSM
KTSM
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yLQHv_0cThAkY900

Governor Greg Abbott announced that his Public Safety Office will award more than $36.4 million in grant funding for law enforcement and prosecution activities “in direct support of Operation Lone Star (OLS).”

In a release, the Office of the Governor said that the grant funds will “assist local law enforcement, prosecutors, jail administrators, medical examiners, and court administration officials in the execution of coordinated border security operations.”

“Operation Lone Star is critical to our efforts to secure the border, and we will continue to invest in this operation in order to keep Texans safe,” said Governor Abbott. “The grant funding provided through House Bill 9 ensures that our local partners along the border have the resources and support they need to respond to the border crisis.”

The release states that the grants will include, but are not limited to, funding for the following:

Border Prosecution: 31 awards totaling $22.3 million for projects that prosecute border crimes and provide prosecution resources for District and County Attorneys along the Texas-Mexico border and for counties that are significantly affected by border crime.

Operation Lone Star Frontline (Border Adjacent) Counties: 12 awards totaling $14 million to enhance interagency border security operations supporting OLS, including the facilitation of directed actions to deter and interdict criminal activity as well as detain and prosecute individuals arrested for state crimes related to the border crisis. This initial round of funding is directed to border adjacent counties that have issued local disaster declarations due to the imminent threat of disaster concerning border security.


•    Brewster County: $926,771
•    Culberson County: $424,518
•    Dimmit County: $370,973
•    Hudspeth County: $1,071,362
•    Jeff Davis County: $235,280
•    Kinney County: $3,185,272
•    Maverick County: $1,578,743
•    Presidio County: $822,721
•    Terrell County: $339,851
•    Val Verde County: $2,843,994
•    Webb County: $1,676,618
•    Zapata County: $523,894

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 19

Ruben Gonzalez
7d ago

1 Re-elect Abbott=Freedom to Choose!Federal Mandate is Wrong!Biden Exempted,NO VACCINE SHOT For 120Million+ frm taking Vaccine:-WH Staff-Congress-J&J co.-Pfizer co.-Postal workers-Illegal ImmigrantsTherefore not a true Mandate? Mandate Vaccine Firing hundreds and thousands of American people. No Mandate Vaccine for Millions of illegals immigrants go free.So Abbott should be able to Exempt Texans.Do your research people=see the NEW Public Numbers of vaccinated dying?

Reply
6
James Fleming
6d ago

This guy is mini me or I am mini him.8 years in TX now and I have never seen or heard a deed or policy that he came up with that I haven't agreed with.He is too logical to win on a national level.And I pay attention to politics and issues.He is the most representative politician that I have ever seen.And I have been a few places.Most Texans dig this guy.The state might someday go blue but its not because of the natives.The "Beto" types are either invaders from the southern border or invaders from other states crossing the northern border.

Reply
2
Related
abc17news.com

A warning sign for Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

A new poll finds cause for concern for Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who is seeking reelection in 2022. A historic job approval drop: The GOP governor’s job approval rating among registered voters is underwater for the first time since 2018, according to polling from Quinnipiac University, finding 44% of Texans approve of Abbott’s work as governor while 47% disapprove.
TEXAS STATE
KRLD News Radio

Abbott's pick for Secretary of State raises eyebrows

Expect opposition to Governor Abbott's pick for Secretary of State. The office oversees elections. Abbott has tapped Fort Worth attorney John Scott, who briefly represented former president Donald Trump in a lawsuit challenging Pennsylvania's vote in the 2020 election. That suit was tossed out. SMU political scientist Cal Jillson says "While he's a very experienced lawyer, the question is whether that experience will be put in the service of the people of the state of Texas or.
ABBOTT, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
expressnews.com

Commentary: 10 things we've learned about Gov. Abbott

For the last few weeks, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has been the focus of numerous stories in the national media. Why? First, Abbott enacted several controversial polices in response to COVID-19 and attempts by local officials to circumvent his executive orders. Second, Abbott has become a symbol of how the Republican Party has been hijacked by former President Donald Trump.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Law Enforcement#Border Security#Attorneys#Gov#Public Safety Office#Texans#House#Border Prosecution#Ols
Daily Mail

Jen Psaki says Gov. Greg Abbott banned vaccine mandates because of 'politics', says White House will STILL force rules on businesses and says it has nothing to do with worker shortages or the Southwest strike

White House press secretary Jen Psaki accused Florida's Ron DeSantis and Texas' Greg Abbott of 'putting politics over public health' by banning vaccine mandates. On Monday the Texas governor banned all Covid-19 vaccine mandates through executive order, after President Biden had issued his own executive order requiring employers with over 100 workers to mandate the jabs.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KXAN

Texas legislators pass most — but not all — of Gov. Abbott’s priority measures in final flurry of lawmaking

The Texas Legislature adjourned from its third special session of the year early Tuesday morning after a final flurry of activity that included an agreement on how to spend billions in federal COVID-19 relief funds, approving a negotiated new congressional map and signing off on a last-minute proposal that will put to voters whether to increase the homestead property tax exemption.
TEXAS STATE
Gazette

Abbott issues executive order banning Texas entities from requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued a statewide executive order banning businesses and institutions from requiring individuals to provide proof of coronavirus vaccination. In a move against the Biden administration's mandate that most larger employers require employees to be vaccinated or submit to a COVID-19 testing regimen, Abbot said that Texans should be allowed to "opt out of being forced to take a vaccine for reasons of conscience or medical reasons."
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WFAA

Gov. Greg Abbott appoints Fort Worth attorney as Texas Secretary of State

AUSTIN, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott has appointed Fort Worth attorney John Scott as the Texas Secretary of State. The secretary of state is the chief election officer for Texas, assisting local election officials and ensuring election laws are followed uniformly. "John Scott is a proven leader with a passion...
TEXAS STATE
KTSM

KTSM

665
Followers
278
Post
108K+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy