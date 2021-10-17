Gov. Greg Abbott awards $36.4 million to law enforcement

Governor Greg Abbott announced that his Public Safety Office will award more than $36.4 million in grant funding for law enforcement and prosecution activities “in direct support of Operation Lone Star (OLS).”

In a release, the Office of the Governor said that the grant funds will “assist local law enforcement, prosecutors, jail administrators, medical examiners, and court administration officials in the execution of coordinated border security operations.”



“Operation Lone Star is critical to our efforts to secure the border, and we will continue to invest in this operation in order to keep Texans safe,” said Governor Abbott. “The grant funding provided through House Bill 9 ensures that our local partners along the border have the resources and support they need to respond to the border crisis.”



The release states that the grants will include, but are not limited to, funding for the following:



Border Prosecution: 31 awards totaling $22.3 million for projects that prosecute border crimes and provide prosecution resources for District and County Attorneys along the Texas-Mexico border and for counties that are significantly affected by border crime.



Operation Lone Star Frontline (Border Adjacent) Counties: 12 awards totaling $14 million to enhance interagency border security operations supporting OLS, including the facilitation of directed actions to deter and interdict criminal activity as well as detain and prosecute individuals arrested for state crimes related to the border crisis. This initial round of funding is directed to border adjacent counties that have issued local disaster declarations due to the imminent threat of disaster concerning border security.



• Brewster County: $926,771

• Culberson County: $424,518

• Dimmit County: $370,973

• Hudspeth County: $1,071,362

• Jeff Davis County: $235,280

• Kinney County: $3,185,272

• Maverick County: $1,578,743

• Presidio County: $822,721

• Terrell County: $339,851

• Val Verde County: $2,843,994

• Webb County: $1,676,618

• Zapata County: $523,894



