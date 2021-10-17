IATSE Strike Averted: Hollywood Shutdown Halted as New AMPTP Film and TV Contract Reached

IATSE appears to have gotten just about everything it was asking for in a deal with the AMPTP that averted a nationwide strike, including more rest between workdays and improved wages and working conditions on streaming shows. Hollywood Strike Averted As IATSE & AMPTP Reach Deal On New Film & TV Contract In a message to their members, IATSE president Matthew Loeb and the leaders of the union’s 13 Hollywood production locals praised the members’ solidarity for securing a fair contract. “Everything achieved was because you, the members, stood up and gave us the power to change the course of these negotiations,”...

LABOR ISSUES ・ 7 DAYS AGO