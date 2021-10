If you're like most folks, you pop in and out of seasons of Saturday Night Live as they churn through new featured players, and you either love 'em or you're taking a pass depending on your tastes. Sometimes the host will make you give it a peek. This week Rami Malek hosted, and he was funny! And weird! Just like we like him. This week he and Pete Davidson did everyone a favor who has been sleeping on Squid Game. They summarized, satirized, and sung a Squid Game country ballad that would be right at home on CMT.

MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO