Ratke kicks 4 field goals, James Madison beats Spiders 19-3

By The Associated Press
 7 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Ethan Ratke kicked a career-high four field goals and James Madison bounced back from its lone loss of the season with a 19-3 win over Richmond.

Cole Johnson hit Solomon Vanhorse over the middle on a short pass and the running back went untouched into the end zone for a 25-yard score and a 10-0 first-quarter lead.

Ratke added a 32-yard field goal for a 13-0 lead.

Jake Larson kicked a 40-yard field goal to get the Spiders within 13-3 at halftime before Ratke added two more field goals in the third quarter.

