JOE BLACK: Benefitting from all the green spaces around us

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Housing Authority is helping people who live in public housing get ready for winter. On Saturday, the CHA hosted an event offering everything from coats to flu shots. A long line formed outside the UIC Forum in University Village for the CHA’s 14th annual Operation Warm. Volunteers handed out 6,000 new winter coats; along with shoes, hats and gloves. And folks could also get their flu vaccination shots as we head into flu season. Twenty-two agencies offered a “service fair,” with all sorts of giveaways; from beauty products and books, to information about college and how to keep your home warm in the winter. Over the last 14 years, the CHA’s Operation Warm has distributed more than 110,000 winter coats to 30,000 families.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 17 HOURS AGO