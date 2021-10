The Centralia Annies strengthened their hold on the top spot in the latest Section618.com Deep South Volleyball Coaches’ Poll, while the rest of the top five all have new landing spots this week. Centralia picked up 10 of the 12 first place votes, with Fairfield grabbing the other two votes to move up a spot to two. Pinckneyville moves up two spots to three after beating both Nashville and Carterville last week. The Hornettes and Lady Lions fall to fourth and fifth.

CENTRALIA, IL ・ 5 DAYS AGO