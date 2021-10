LA GRANDE — It was a difficult, historic loss for the No. 18 Eastern Oregon University women’s soccer team. The Mountaineers were shut out 2-0 by Oregon Tech on Friday, Oct. 15, marking the first time Eastern has been shut out at Community Stadium. It is also just the second home loss for the team in the five years that Jacob Plocher has been head coach.

