Leatherback Sea Turtles Are Dying, California Puts New Protections In Place

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSACRAMENTO (CBS13/AP) – Over the past three decades, the population of leatherback sea turtles in California has declined each year from 178 to just 50, according to the Center for Biological Diversity. Leatherback sea turtles are the world’s largest turtle species weighing an average of 1,000...

The Independent

Calls for state of emergency to be declared in California over shipping crisis

The head of the California Trucking Association has said that a state of emergency should be declared in California over the chaos at the ports."I think we are in a situation in California where a state of emergency related to the ports is certainly something that should be considered," Shawn Yadon, the CEO of the California Trucking Association told Fox News.The clogged ports are being caused by global supply issues, a surge in demand for goods for the holiday season, and local labour shortages of dockworkers and truck drivers. The trucking industry is in need of an estimated 80,000 drivers, Chris...
INDUSTRY
whdh.com

600-lb leatherback turtle stranded on Cape Cod released back into the ocean

WELLFLEET, MASS. (WHDH) - A 5 foot long, 600-pound leatherback turtle was released back into the ocean on Tuesday after it became stranded on Cape Cod over the weekend. On Sunday, Mass. Audubon Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary responded to a report of a live leatherback on a mudflat along the Herring River in Wellfleet and the volunteers worked to keep the animal from drifting even further into danger, according to Bob Prescott, director emeritus for the sanctuary.
WELLFLEET, MA
ecowatch.com

California Grants Endangered Species Protections for World’s Largest Turtle Species

California is taking extra steps to protect its official state reptile. The state's Fish and Game Commission voted Thursday to list the Pacific leatherback turtle as endangered under California's own Endangered Species Act, as the Center for Biological Diversity (CBD) announced in a press release. The action comes as the population of these turtles off the California coast has declined by 5.6 percent per year in the last almost 30 years.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Newswise

Study at Molecular Level Finds IRL Green Sea Turtles Biologically Stressed

Newswise — Juvenile green sea turtles (Chelonian mydas) living in nearshore waters often exhibit tumors that grow on their soft tissues and shells, symptoms of a disease called Green Turtle Fibropapillomatosis. While the disease has been linked to a virus called chelonid alpha-herpesvirus 5, the virus has co-existed within turtle populations for more than 300 million years, although the disease itself has become pandemic only in the last century. The virus can be found in clinically healthy turtles that don’t have any tumors, suggesting that expression of the disease is multi-factorial. Evidence from other studies shows that there is a link between environmental pollution and immune suppression in a variety of animals.
WILDLIFE
live5news.com

Town of Kiawah Island finishes inventory of sea turtle nests

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The town of Kiawah Island’s 2021 sea turtle nest inventory process wrapped up Sunday morning after finding slightly more nests than last year. In total, the inventory found 347 nests this year, up from 342 in 2020, the town wrote in a Facebook post. The...
KIAWAH ISLAND, SC
Florida Star

VIDEO: Flipping Marvelous: Huge Stranded Turtle Saved And Returned To Sea

An endangered leatherback sea turtle was released back into the wild after being rescued by animal lovers. Footage shows the massive creature slowly inching its way toward the water as well-wishers watch from the shore on Oct. 12. The images were shared online by the International Fund for Animal Welfare,...
ANIMALS
cenlanow.com

Mississippi Aquarium vets treating injured sea turtle

GULFPORT, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Aquarium said the veterinary team is treating a critically ill and severely injured loggerhead sea turtle. The turtle was caught on a fishing line last week at the Gulf State Park Fishing Pier in Gulf Shores, Alabama. She managed to escape. The turtle was captured again on October 7 and brought to the pier by rescuers.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
kazu.org

Leatherback sea turtle conservation. Power outages. And the Monterey Peninsula’s persistent water problem.

Just in time for Pacific Leatherback Sea Turtle Conservation Day, the state has bestowed the intrepid water wayfarers with an additional layer of protection, by listing the species as endangered under the California Endangered Species Act. Pacific leatherback turtles are already considered federally endangered. Ashley Blacow-Draeger, a spokesperson for the conservation group Oceana, called it a “nice additional insurance policy” in the event the animals' federal protections are ever challenged. The move will also allocate additional funding and resources to conserve the species.
MONTEREY, CA
UPI News

600-pound leatherback turtle rescued from Massachusetts mudflat

Oct. 13 (UPI) -- The New England Aquarium shared video from the release of a 600-pound leatherback turtle that was found stranded in a Massachusetts mudflat. The aquarium said crews responded alongside personnel from the Mass Audubon Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary and the International Fund for Animal Welfare when the 5-foot-long turtle was spotted stranded in a mudflat on the Herring River in Wellfleet.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
capecoddaily.com

600 lb Stranded Leatherback Turtle Rescued in Wellfleet

WELLFLEET – Three local animal advocacy organizations were able to join efforts this past Sunday to help return a stranded five-foot, 600-pound leatherback sea turtle to the ocean. Mass Audubon Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary volunteers responded to the report of the stranded turtle and worked to keep the… .
ANIMALS
