LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – Hobbs defeated Organ Mountain 56-28 on Saturday afternoon at the Field of Dreams in Las Cruces.

In pivotal District 3/4-6A showdown, Hobbs got the best of Organ Mountain, leading 21-7 and cruising in the second half.

