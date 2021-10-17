CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

One Person hospitalized after Central El Paso Shooting

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – One person is in the hospital after an early Saturday morning shooting near a restaurant in central El Paso.

El Paso Police say the shooting happened around 2 a.m. Saturday morning along the 4800 block of Dyer Street. When KTSM 9 crews arrived, officers already had crime tape in place around the parking lot area of World of Wings.

Police have not said what led to the shooting, if anyone had been arrested, nor have they identified the victim.

Look for updates during our later newscasts.

