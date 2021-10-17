CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beverly Hills, CA

Beverly Hills: Body found in Beverly Gardens Park

By KTLA Digital Staff
KTLA
KTLA
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16LptZ_0cTh2JaV00

A man was found dead in Beverly Gardens Park in Beverly Hills on Saturday afternoon, according to the Beverly Hills Police Department.

Police and personnel from the Beverly Hills Fire Department responded to the reports of a non-responsive man at North Rexford Drive and North Santa Monica Boulevard at 4:25 p.m., but the man was already dead when they arrived, police said.

Police Department detectives are investigating, and the Los Angeles County Coroner will help identify the man and his cause of death.

“Preliminary investigation indicates that there is no immediate threat to the public,” police said in a statement.

No further details were available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 7

Mr. D.
6d ago

I'm surprised, they didn't secretly, move the body to West Hollywood! Don't want to tarnish the image of Beverly Hills..

Reply
12
Whistlebloer
7d ago

Any description of the man? May help somebody who is missing from the house.

Reply
10
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KTLA

Man shot by police in Azusa: LASD

A man was shot by the Azusa Police Department on Friday, and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is assisting with the investigation, the Sheriff’s Department announced. The incident began just before 5 p.m. in a parking lot the 200 block of Azusa Avenue when Azusa Police Department officers found a vehicle that had been […]
AZUSA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Beverly Hills, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Los Angeles County, CA
City
Santa Monica, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Sports
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Beverly Hills, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Sports
Local
California Crime & Safety
KTLA

18-year-old man fatally shot at Halloween party in Ontario; suspect sought

An investigation is underway after a shooting at a Halloween party in Ontario left an 18-year-old man dead early Saturday morning. Officers were dispatched to the 700 block of East Bonnie Brae Court at about 12:06 a.m. after receiving reports of a shooting, the Ontario Police Department said in a news release. After arriving, police […]
ONTARIO, CA
KTLA

Motorcyclist killed in Pacoima hit-and-run identified by family

The man who died in a hit-and-run collision in Pacoima on Saturday has been identified as Eduardo Silva, according to his family. Silva was ejected off of his blue 2012 Kawasaki Motorcycle when he collided head-on with a gray 2015 Toyota Corolla on Laurel Canyon Boulevard near Judd Street, according to the Los Angeles Police […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Parolee wanted on outstanding felony warrant faces murder charges for fatally stabbing Riverside man: Police

A 36-year-old parolee wanted for an outstanding felony warrant is now facing first-degree murder charges for allegedly stabbing a man in Riverside last month, officials announced Friday. Around 8:35 p.m. on Sept. 17, officers responded to the area of 3rd and Vine streets, in the Eastsideneighborhood, for a stabbing that had just occurred, the Riverside […]
RIVERSIDE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beverly Gardens Park
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
KTLA

Family, friends pay tributes to cinematographer killed by prop gun in New Mexico movie set as investigation continues

Family and friends gathered in Hollywood Saturday to pay their respects to cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, 42, who was killed Thursday following a shooting incident on the set of the Alec Baldwin film “Rust” in New Mexico. A chapter of the International Cinematographers Guild is raising funds in memory of Hutchins, who was one of the […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
KTLA

Residents sue over foul stench in Dominguez Channel that continues to plague Carson, surrounding areas

After nearly three weeks of breathing noxious fumes, a group of Carson-area residents on Friday filed legal claims against a warehouse owner and lessee, alleging that they helped bring about the intense foul odor that’s been lingering over their city. The lawsuit, filed with Los Angeles Superior Court, alleges that Art Naturals, a Gardena-based beauty […]
CARSON, CA
KTLA

After fire, more than 10,000 trees, including sequoias, to be removed

In the wake of California wildfires, upwards of 10,000 trees weakened by fires, drought, disease or age must be removed, work that will keep a nearby highway closed to visitors who seek the world’s two largest sequoia trees. The hazard trees could potentially fall onto people and cars on the section of State Route 180 […]
POLITICS
KTLA

‘My heart is broken’: Alec Baldwin breaks silence after fatal prop gun shooting on ‘Rust’ set

Alec Baldwin released his first statement following a shooting in which, according to officials, the actor discharged a prop gun on the set of his new Western, killing one of the film’s crew members and injuring another. The shooting unfolded Thursday afternoon during the filming of “Rust” in New Mexico and left cinematographer Halyna Hutchins […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
KTLA

KTLA

8K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy