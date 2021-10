The beauty of the autumn season truly goes unmatched here in the great state of Tennesse, making fall the perfect time to visit. If you find yourself on the eastern side of the state, of course, there’s one small mountain town that’s well-worth the trek: Tellico Plains. Known for its easy access to the Cherohala Skyway and Cherokee National Forest, this tiny town has a deep history and a natural beauty that may be the most astounding in the state. Learn more about this lovely Tennessee town, and get ready to plan your own trip to the mountains.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO