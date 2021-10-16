CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Dokken: Magazine promo triggers memories of dicey moments in the great outdoors

By Brad Dokken - Dickinson Press
ourcommunitynow.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI can’t say I’ve ever had a life-threatening outdoor encounter...

ourcommunitynow.com

Comments / 0

Related
connecticutmag.com

Tips to Get Out of Sticky Situations in the Great Outdoors

(StatePoint) When it comes to outdoor adventures, you never know what unexpected issues will arise. While you’re unlikely to pack a full toolbox, extra shoes or equipment due to space limitations, tape can offer quick fixes in a variety of situations, and is a must-have item to keep with your outdoor gear.
HOBBIES
Port Arthur News

BRIAN JOHNSON ON OUTDOORS — Outdoor lessons make for great family memories

The older that I get, the more time I spend reflecting on past adventures. I can honestly say that I have been blessed to have family members who took time to introduce me to all kinds of fishing, hunting and outdoor activities. Even today, all these years later, I still remember the lessons and my loved ones who taught them to me. The fact that they took the time to pay it forward and share these experiences with me truly helped shape me into who I am today. Overtime I have discovered that these lessons apply not only to hunting and fishing, but to life as well.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
perutribune.com

OUTDOORS WITH BUD: A great hunting partner is hard to find

Just like finding a mate for life, finding a great hunting partner is also difficult. Over my 60-plus years as a hunter, I have had the pleasure of hunting with some doggone good people, and then again, I have been in situations that I was less than satisfied with things that transpired. Now, the people involved were actually nice people, when it came to hunting, I guess their opinion and mine were different.
HOBBIES
Lockport Union-Sun

THE GREAT OUTDOORS: Capturing the colors of autumn

The peak of the beautiful fall foliage display is on its way and it seems everyone wants to photograph this event. With everyone carrying a camera in their back pocket now it is very convenient to take pictures, but does a smart phone give you the best results?. It all...
PHOTOGRAPHY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Great Outdoors
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ The Great Outdoors: Leaf Peepin’ in Central Oregon

The season to enjoy fall colors is upon us. Leafy trees throughout the region are beginning to turn shades of red, yellow and orange. In this week’s The Great Outdoors, sponsored by Parr Lumber, we take a look at Central Oregon’s autumn splendor.
LIFESTYLE
tatler.com

Revel in the restorative power of the great outdoors at The Newt in Somerset

Nowhere else does the English countryside come so vividly into focus – little wonder it’s the UK’s most sought-after retreat. A sister property to Babylonstoren, a dreamy farm-cum-hotel in South Africa’s wine country, this Somerset estate is as bucolic as they come: a bountiful sweep of orchards, ancient woodland and 200-year-old gardens, with velveteen lawns, a ‘Beezantium’ of hives humming with honey-bee activity, plus a rosy maze of apple trees, in which guests can get happily lost. Cider, or here ‘cyder’, is the heartbeat of the estate, with lively cellar tastings, and menus in the Garden Café drawing on apple-country heritage. But to fully submerge yourself in the power of plants, the spa awaits. Treatments, curated by The Newt’s head of wellbeing, Franziska Lang, might begin barefoot, with a stroll through the medieval garden where fresh herbs are cut, then used in therapeutic bodywork and spookily diagnostic reflexology. Meanwhile, facials layer cranberry peels with apple stem-cell masks to firm and plump. For something earthier, try a rasul mud treatment, which leaves skin strokeably soft. Afterwards, retreat to the pool and drift away on a lounger – at least until dinner, when spring lamb with marigolds tempts you to the greenhousey Botanical Rooms restaurant. The deep quiet makes for a peaceful slumber: choose from elegant Hadspen, a 17th-century Georgian manor house; the Stable Rooms, with their sunny terraces; or suites with four-poster beds at the Farmyard, a cluster of honey-coloured old agricultural buildings. You’ll stay for a night, maybe two – but the sense of calm you’ll take away with you lingers long after you’ve left.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
WETM

Hiking 101: How to stay safe in the great outdoors

(NEWS10) — On October 1, two hikers became lost at night while hiking Sleeping Beauty Mountain in Fort Ann. They did not have headlamps, maps, food, water or hiking equipment. The Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) forest rangers were called and located them on the trail. They provided the hikers with jackets, food and water before leading them to the trailhead.
HOBBIES
ourcommunitynow.com

Arch Manning Looking at Commitment as Early as Spring 2022

Arch Manning has been in the national spotlight since his breakout freshman season at New Orleans (La.) Isidore Newman High School. The class of 2023 quarterback, just a junior, leads the same prep school his father Cooper and uncles Peyton and Eli Manning attended.
FOOTBALL
floydct.com

Tips to Get Out of Sticky Situations in the Great Outdoors

(StatePoint) When it comes to outdoor adventures, you never know what unexpected issues will arise. While you’re unlikely to pack a full toolbox, extra shoes or equipment due to space limitations, tape can offer quick fixes in a variety of situations, and is a must-have item to keep with your outdoor gear.
HOBBIES
shipnc.com

Tips to Get Out of Sticky Situations in the Great Outdoors

(StatePoint) When it comes to outdoor adventures, you never know what unexpected issues will arise. While you’re unlikely to pack a full toolbox, extra shoes or equipment due to space limitations, tape can offer quick fixes in a variety of situations, and is a must-have item to keep with your outdoor gear.
HOBBIES
MyTexasDaily

Tips to Get Out of Sticky Situations in the Great Outdoors

(StatePoint) When it comes to outdoor adventures, you never know what unexpected issues will arise. While you’re unlikely to pack a full toolbox, extra shoes or equipment due to space limitations, tape can offer quick fixes in a variety of situations, and is a must-have item to keep with your outdoor gear.
HOBBIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy