CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Museums

ND Heritage Center unveils DinoMummy exhibit

By Cameron Brewer - Kxnet
ourcommunitynow.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePaleontologist Jeff Person explains the process of preserving a...

ourcommunitynow.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Post and Courier

Student photography exhibit to run at the Arts and Heritage Center of North Augusta

The Arts and Heritage Center of North Augusta will be hosting a student photography exhibit in its upper gallery beginning Wednedsay, Oct. 20. Titled "Through the Eyes of a Child," the exhibit is part of a comprehensive Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, Math program hosted by the USC Aiken Ruth Patrick Science Education Center. The program provides children an opportunity to investigate and document the nature they see around them. The program aims to inspire youth to get outside more, discover their natural world and take digital photos of their discoveries using a cellphone, tablet or camera.
hawaiipublicradio.org

Glass and textiles share a colorful space at a Downtown Art Center exhibit

Fiber arts have been growing in popularity over the last five years, as noted by craft organizations, fashion watchers, and even the Wall Street Journal. Knitting, crocheting, weavings, and sewn objects are taking unusual turns these days. And you can see quality examples now at the "Inspirations" exhibition at the Downtown Art Center.
VISUAL ART
Sidney Herald

Kathleen Herlihy-Paoli's Act Three exhibit opens at The MonDak Heritage Center

Kathleen Herlihy-Paoli: Act Three, sponsored by MAGDA, is an exhibition of new work by Missoula artist Kathleen Herlihy-Paoli. These paintings feature sharply rendered subjects and express her growing concerns and anxieties about water and fire in the West. These paintings are an extension of Herlihy-Paoli’s series of theater curtain paintings....
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fossils#Nd Heritage Center#Dinomummy
thezebra.org

Nature’s Beauty Takes Center Stage in New Exhibits at The Art League

ALEXANDRIA, VA – For those who love nature, there are two must-see exhibits at The Art League. Nature often inspires creativity, and that is the case with Headlands by Tania Karpowitz and The Principles of Nature by Dongpei He. Both exhibits open the fall season. According to The Art League...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
951thebull.com

New Hampton Carnegie Cultural Center Highlights Seasonal Exhibit

The Carnegie Cultural Center in New Hampton is highlighting a temporary seasonal exhibit this weekend. Center Director Michelle Kobliska-Adams says the exhibit, “To everything there is a season,” is a local creation. Kobliska-Adams says the public is invited to meet Scherer during an open house this Sunday from 2 to...
NEW HAMPTON, IA
treasurecoast.com

Smithsonian’s traveling Water/Ways Exhibition coming to the MIDFLORIDA Event Center

PORT ST. LUCIE – Across the globe, and here at home, water impacts climate, agriculture, transportation, industry and more. It inspires art and music. The City of Port St. Lucie, in cooperation with Florida Humanities, will examine water as an environmental necessity and an important cultural element as it hosts “Water/Ways,” a traveling exhibition from the Smithsonian’s Museum on Main Street (MoMS) program.
Daily Progress

“Reflections” exhibit opens at Arts Center

Several dozen art lovers turned out last Thursday for the opening of “Reflections,” the latest exhibition at The Arts Center in Orange. The show features the work of Carlos Moore, an art teacher in Spotsylvania County. Moore’s oil stick paintings feature large, brightly colored faces expressing alarm, pain, and isolation. His mixed-media works include “To My Friends,” a large block of white text on a crumpled black background, and “Prophecy Unfulfilled,” a black and white collage. During his remarks to the audience, the artist said he grew up in Cleveland in a violent home. As a young man, he worked in a psychiatric ward and was assigned to help patients who had attempted suicide. He later worked as a firefighter and EMT and then became an art teacher. After initially working with emotionally disturbed children, he joined the faculty at Chancellor High School. He said his experiences have shaped his artistic themes and his dramatic style, as seen in “From My Mirror,” an oil stick painting showing a large, tense face with brightly colored lines radiating from it. In comments before his talk, Moore noted that “To My Friends” is his rendering of the language of patients he met on the psych ward. Arts Center Education and Public Programs Manager Adrienne Desrosiers, a former art student of Carlos Moore, spearheaded his exhibition, which will run through Nov. 20.
ORANGE, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Museums
NewsBreak
Science
wearegreenbay.com

Belgian Heritage Center preserving the history of farming

(WFRV) – There is a featured collection of photos and videos on the Belgian Heritage Center’s website, devoted to the history of agriculture. Check out the online collection here http://www.belgianheritagecenter.org/en-us/featured/default.aspx. There is also an extensive collection at the center itself, devoted to the settlers who first farmed the land in...
DOOR COUNTY, WI
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Exhibits, ArtOberfest promise busy weekend at Parkersburg Art Center

PARKERSBURG — The Parkersburg Art Center will feature three events this weekend, including the opening of two new exhibits. One of the new exhibits opening from 5-7 p.m. Friday is “Sweet Fangs by Lavana Lemley.”. The exhibit by Lemley, a Vienna native and award winning mixed media sculptor and painter,...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Rutland Herald

Brattleboro Museum & Art Center: Six new exhibits

Six new exhibits will open at the Brattleboro Museum & Art Center Saturday, Oct. 23, including solo exhibitions by Natalie Frank, William Ransom, B. Lynch and Michael Abrams and group shows featuring work by members of the Guild of Vermont Furniture Makers and the Vermont Glass Guild. An opening reception,...
BRATTLEBORO, VT
Salem News

Firehouse Center For The Arts:Outside-In exhibit features photography, paintings

NEWBURYPORT — Outside-In, an exhibit featuring photography by Jay McCarthy and paintings by Kale Baker Amato, continues through Nov. 15 at the first floor gallery at the Firehouse Center for the Arts, 1 Market Square. The Institution for Savings Gallery, on the first floor of the Firehouse, hosts 12 art...
Marconews.com

‘Abstraction & Expressionism’: New exhibition at the Marco Island Center for the Arts

The latest exhibit at the Marco Island Center for the Arts is “Abstraction and Expressionism,” featuring the work of four artists from different mediums. Artists include Nancy Norman, Cheryl Costley, Dani Papanikolaou and Gary Armstrong, who explore abstraction and expressionism through different color palettes, textures, and variety of interpretations. Media...
irvinecommunitynewsandviews.org

Check Out Two New Exhibitions at the Irvine Fine Arts Center

The Manos exhibit features sculptures by José Flores Nava and paintings by Kiara Aileen Machado that highlight the fact that food is both a physical and emotional part of our lives. I Shot an Arrow features artworks by Luciana Abait, Sydney Croskery, Christian Franzen, Hayley Quentin, and Joshua Thomen. Their...
IRVINE, CA
Cincinnati Business Courier

Cincinnati Art Museum unveils dazzling exhibits in new season

From sparkling jewelry of the 1960s and ‘70s to photographs from the Kamoinge Workshop and a period room installation, the Cincinnati Art Museum offers a rich lineup of special exhibitions and events beginning this month. General admission to the museum is free. Some special exhibitions are ticketed. CAM members receive...
Volume One

Explore the Native American Experience Through This Pablo Center Art Exhibit

The third annual First Nations Contemporary Art exhibit, which explores the experience of Native American individuals throughout the Midwest, is slated to be held at the Brady and Jeanne Foust Gallery at the Pablo Center and virtually at pablocenter.org from Friday, Oct. 29 through Sunday, Dec. 12. This year’s theme is Exploring the Native American Experience through the artwork of Christopher Sweet. Sweet, an artist who is part of the Ho-Chunk Nation in Wisconsin and a descendant of the White Earth Band of Ojibwe in Minnesota, will be featured at the Meet the Artist reception on Friday, Nov. 12 from 5-8pm in the Foust Gallery at the Pablo Center. After high school, Sweet studied at the Institute of American Indian Arts in Sante Fe, New Mexico. Sweet’s works includes abstract, realism, and large-scale murals. The collection in this year’s exhibit includes 10 pieces from 2016 to 2021. “They represent the growth that I have had both personally and professionally,” Sweet wrote in his artist’s statement. “Some of the pieces are more experimental and abstract, whereas other works are more symbolic in nature and capture the spirit of how I envisioned that my ancestors lived.”
VISUAL ART
KTVZ

Solo art exhibition to go on display in COCC’s Health Careers Center

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A solo exhibition of Portland artist and muralist David Carmack Lewis will be on display in Central Oregon Community College’s Health Careers Center lobby and first floor gallery from Oct. 18 to Nov. 19, with 12 works featured. The building is open Monday through Friday, 9...
roundupweb.com

MonDak Heritage Center Announces New Art Class & Event Schedule!

The MonDak Heritage Center announces its slate of art classes for the remainder of 2021! Stay warm inside the MonDak and create artwork with us. Open Studio Saturdays: Oct. 16 and Nov. 6, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Price varies depending on medium and size. All ages welcome!. Art for Relaxation: Tuesdays,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy