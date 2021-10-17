ND Heritage Center unveils DinoMummy exhibit

Several dozen art lovers turned out last Thursday for the opening of “Reflections,” the latest exhibition at The Arts Center in Orange. The show features the work of Carlos Moore, an art teacher in Spotsylvania County. Moore’s oil stick paintings feature large, brightly colored faces expressing alarm, pain, and isolation. His mixed-media works include “To My Friends,” a large block of white text on a crumpled black background, and “Prophecy Unfulfilled,” a black and white collage. During his remarks to the audience, the artist said he grew up in Cleveland in a violent home. As a young man, he worked in a psychiatric ward and was assigned to help patients who had attempted suicide. He later worked as a firefighter and EMT and then became an art teacher. After initially working with emotionally disturbed children, he joined the faculty at Chancellor High School. He said his experiences have shaped his artistic themes and his dramatic style, as seen in “From My Mirror,” an oil stick painting showing a large, tense face with brightly colored lines radiating from it. In comments before his talk, Moore noted that “To My Friends” is his rendering of the language of patients he met on the psych ward. Arts Center Education and Public Programs Manager Adrienne Desrosiers, a former art student of Carlos Moore, spearheaded his exhibition, which will run through Nov. 20.

ORANGE, VA ・ 10 DAYS AGO