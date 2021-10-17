Rose-Hulman beats Anderson 62-7

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Rose-Hulman football team scored 48 points in the 1st quarter to dominate Anderson University on Saturday afternoon. Andrew Dion threw for 178 yards and four touchdowns to lead the offense. Shane Welshans scored the first two touchdowns on a 3-yard run and a 16-yard pass from Andrew Dion. Also scoring for the Engineers was Jailen Hobbs, who caught a 13 yard touchdown reception. Alex Gresock added a 31 yard score and Grant Ripperda made it 34-0 in the blink of an eye. The Engineers improve to 4-2 and go to Manchester next Saturday for a 1:30 pm kickoff.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.