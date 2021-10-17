Northview's Season Comes to an End at Owen Valley

The Gunnison High School (GHS) softball team season came to an end on Saturday, as they fell 11-1 to La Junta in the 2021 CHSAA 3A Softball Regionals – Class 3A Region 4 tournament. The Tigers raced out to an early 5-0 lead, before the Cowboys were able to get on the board in the top of the third inning. With two outs in the inning, Brooke Rickert reached base on a walk and then advanced to second base on a single by Kadey Cattles, putting her in position to score on the very next at-bat. Tahlayn Fee came to the plate and smacked a line drive to left field scoring Rickert and the lone run of the game for GHS. In the bottom of the fourth inning, La Junta offense caught fire, resulting in seven runs coming across to score. GHS tried to respond in the top of the fifth. However, they were unable to get anything going, leading to the 10-run mercy rule being enforced. The Cowboys will say goodbye to four players, Emma Bjournstad, Fee, Melita Ferchau and Ariana Hernandez, who all played the final game of their GHS career on Saturday.

GUNNISON, CO ・ 3 DAYS AGO