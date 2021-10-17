CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northview's Season Comes to an End at Owen Valley

By Marty Ledbetter
WTHI
 7 days ago

Brownstown Central beats Northview 3-0 to claim the Owen Valley Sectional Championship.

www.wthitv.com

#Brownstown Central
