MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — George Floyd is known around the world because of the way he died. But on Thursday, people celebrated the way he lived. Thursday would have been his 48th birthday, and people in the community marked the occasion with a celebration and remembrance of his life at East 38th Street and Chicago Avenue in south Minneapolis — which in a way is the epicenter of the global movement for police accountability and justice. The focus Thursday was to recognize the impact Floyd’s life made on the world, beyond the tragedy of his death. The atmosphere earlier in the night...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 9 DAYS AGO