Drake And Future Producer D. Hill Dies At 25

By Paul Meara
 8 days ago
D. Hill, a music producer perhaps best known for his work on Drake and Future’s single “Life is Good,” has passed away, reports say. He was 25. Hill was found dead on Thursday (October...

