Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams (knee) is officially active and will play in Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens. (Gilbert Manzano on Twitter) Williams experienced knee swelling and was unable to practice this week. He went through pregame warmups without an issue and is all systems go for Week 6. Williams averages 11.5 air yards per target and owns 26% of the team's target share, ranked 17th among all wide receivers. The 27-year-old has produced for fantasy managers this season, hauling in 31-of-51 targets for 471 yards and six touchdowns over five games. Williams is currently 10th among all wideouts in the latest FantasyPros expert consensus rankings.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO