After 3 OT periods, a round of PK’s, Roosevelt wins the girls Class AA state title in sudden death PK’s

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The girls Class AA state title would feature Rapid City Stevens and Roosevelt. In the 24th minute, the Raiders got on the board first as Shea Ellender’s free kick would finds the net for the goal. Stevens led 1-0 at halftime.

Late in the second half, with just 15 minutes left to play, a corner kick led to a header by Camryn Wilkinson who would connect for the equalizer at 1



The game would stay tied through overtime and in the fifth penalty kicks, Roosevelt’s Katie Spicer connected on the tying score. So we’d head to sudden death. Stevens would miss their kick, so Roosevelt’s Halle Miller would have chance to win it and she would come through in the clutch.

Roosevelt wins the Class AA State Championship.

