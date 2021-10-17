CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sioux Falls, SD

West Central claims girls Class A state title 2-1 over Dakota Valley

By Tanner Castora
KELOLAND
KELOLAND
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HhAsE_0cTgyaR400

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– In the girls class A state title West Central would take on Dakota Valley. Late in the first half, after a Rylee Halderman goal in the early stages of the game gave the Trojans a 1-0 lead, they were looking to make it 2-0 and nearly did off a cross to Keighlor Nolz but she couldn’t get a foot on the ball so it remained a one kick game.

With 13 minutes remaining in the second half, Dakota Valley’s Emma Deacon set up for a penalty kick and would freeze the gold tender sending the ball into the back off the net and just like that the game was even at 1.

Minutes later, seemingly before anyone could get set, with a perfect strike, Rylee Haldeman nets one from 25 yards out and that would be the difference.

West Central wins the girls class A state championship by a final of 2-1 over Dakota Valley.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KELOLAND.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KELOLAND

Brandon Valley win ‘AA’ Dance title, O’Gorman claims Cheer Championship

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Class ‘AA’ State Competitive Cheer and Dance Championships were held Saturday in Brandon. The host Lynx took home the Grand Champion Dance title, while O’Gorman claimed the Grand Cheer Championship. Grand Champion Dance Place School Score 1 Brandon Valley 298 2 Washington 296.5 3 Harrisburg 291.25 4 Yankton 284.75 […]
BRANDON, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sioux Falls, SD
Education
City
Lead, SD
Sioux Falls, SD
Sports
City
Sioux Falls, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#West Central#Keloland Com
KELOLAND

West Sioux, Central Lyon/George-Little Rock open playoffs with wins

HAWARDEN, Iowa (KELO) — The Iowa High School Football playoffs kicked off Friday night and a pair of KELOLAND teams opened the postseason with victories as West Sioux and Central Lyon/George-Little Rock each won their first round matchup. The Falcons scored 50 unanswered in their 57-7 victory over West Monona, while Central Lyon/George-Little Rock took […]
HIGH SCHOOL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
KELOLAND

Powerhouse Plays – October 21

The October 20th edition of Powerhouse Plays, featuring the top plays and playmakers from the first round of the 9B, 9A, 9AA and 11B playoffs as well as the regular season finales for the state's three largest classes.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND

KELOLAND

140
Followers
222
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

South Dakota local news and weather. https://www.keloland.com

 https://www.keloland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy