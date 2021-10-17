West Central claims girls Class A state title 2-1 over Dakota Valley

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– In the girls class A state title West Central would take on Dakota Valley. Late in the first half, after a Rylee Halderman goal in the early stages of the game gave the Trojans a 1-0 lead, they were looking to make it 2-0 and nearly did off a cross to Keighlor Nolz but she couldn’t get a foot on the ball so it remained a one kick game.

With 13 minutes remaining in the second half, Dakota Valley’s Emma Deacon set up for a penalty kick and would freeze the gold tender sending the ball into the back off the net and just like that the game was even at 1.

Minutes later, seemingly before anyone could get set, with a perfect strike, Rylee Haldeman nets one from 25 yards out and that would be the difference.

West Central wins the girls class A state championship by a final of 2-1 over Dakota Valley.

