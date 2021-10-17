Fantasy Alert: Mike Williams Expected to Play in Chargers vs. Ravens Despite Injury

The Los Angeles Chargers announce wide receiver Mike Williams was held out of practice Wednesday, ahead of a Week 6 matchup with the Baltimore Ravens. Williams is dealing with a knee injury, and briefly left the Week 5 47-42 win over the Cleveland Browns, targeted 16 times, catching eight passes for 165 yards and two touchdowns. Williams is second in the Chargers’ receiving corps, responsible for a 25% target share, only behind wide reciever Keenan Allen. Priced at 8,000 Williams has caught 31 passes for 471 yards and six touchdowns.
