NFL

Fantasy Alert: Mike Williams Expected to Play in Chargers vs. Ravens Despite Injury

By Bleacher Report NFL
chatsports.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLos Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams is expected to play on Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens despite missing practice all week with a...

Related
profootballnetwork.com

Fantasy Injury Report: Kareem Hunt, Antonio Gibson, Mike Williams injury updates

The unfortunate reality of the return of the NFL is that when players are allowed to go full speed, injuries are bound to happen. Week 6 of the NFL season was no exception. Now that fantasy football managers are updating their lineups for the coming week, several players have found themselves on the injury report, leaving their status for Week 7 in the air.
NFL
JetsCountry

NFL Insider Proposes Trade Deadline Deal Between Jets and Ravens

While safety Marcus Maye and wide receiver Jamison Crowder profile as candidates to be traded by the Jets prior to next month's trade deadline, one NFL insider predicts that New York will deal a different veteran. ESPN's Bill Barnwell published a story this week with 10 different realistic trade proposals...
NFL
FanSided

Ravens: Ty’Son Williams, Alejandro Villanueva expected to be active

The Baltimore Ravens made a number of roster moves prior to Monday night’s Week 5 matchup with the Indianapolis Colts. And those moves point to both Ty’Son Williams and Alejandro Villanueva being active. The Ravens announced on Monday that they had activated wide receiver Miles Boykin from the injured reserve....
NFL
fantasypros.com

Is Mike Williams Playing in Week 6? (Fantasy Football Injury Updates)

Is Mike Williams going to play Week 6? Let’s take a look. Check out our NFL News Desk for the latest injury news >>. Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams was absent from practice for a third consecutive day due to a knee injury. He’s officially questionable for this weekend’s contest against the Ravens.
NFL
SportsGrid

Chargers Mike Williams Misses Practice Wednesday

The Los Angeles Chargers announce wide receiver Mike Williams was held out of practice Wednesday, ahead of a Week 6 matchup with the Baltimore Ravens. Williams is dealing with a knee injury, and briefly left the Week 5 47-42 win over the Cleveland Browns, targeted 16 times, catching eight passes for 165 yards and two touchdowns. Williams is second in the Chargers’ receiving corps, responsible for a 25% target share, only behind wide reciever Keenan Allen. Priced at 8,000 Williams has caught 31 passes for 471 yards and six touchdowns.
NFL
ABC30 Fresno

Los Angeles Chargers WR Mike Williams (knee) set to play vs. Baltimore Ravens

Los Angeles Chargers star wide receiver Mike Williams is active for Sunday's game at theBaltimore Ravens. Williams had been listed as questionable with a knee injury after missing practice this week. Chargers coach Brandon Staley said Williams' knee had some swelling after last Sunday's 47-42 win over the visitingCleveland Browns.
NFL
Bolts From The Blue

Chargers Vs. Ravens First Half Game Thread

You can’t ask for a better matchup this week. On one side, you’ve got a former NFL MVP that’s coming off a career day in which he lead his team back from a 16-point deficit in the fourth quarter on Monday Night Football. On the other, you’ve got one of the fastest-rising stars in the league that’s got his team off to their best start in almost 10 years who could also be on track for his own MVP award this season.
NFL
baltimoreravens.com

Uni Watch: Ravens vs. Chargers, Week 6

The Ravens will break out a classic look for Sunday's big game against the Los Angeles Chargers at M&T Bank Stadium. Baltimore is wearing its purple jersey with white pants. The purple jersey with white pants is the Ravens' most frequently worn uniform combination. Baltimore has a .655 winning percentage (107-57-1) with that combo.
NFL
baltimorenews.net

Week 6 Injury Report | Chargers at Ravens

A look at injury reports of the Los Angeles Chargers and Baltimore Ravens as we head into Week 6 of the 2021 season. * indicates team conducted a walk-through and participation is an estimate. Baltimore Ravens:. * indicates team conducted a walk-through and participation is an estimate. Practice Status. DNP...
NFL
ebonybird.com

Ravens injury report Week 6: Sammy Watkins, Ronnie Stanley OUT vs. Chargers

The Baltimore Ravens will take on a surging, 4-1 Los Angeles Chargers team in Week 6 as they looking to improve upon their four-game winning streak. But they’ll do so against arguably their toughest task of the season to this point. The Justin Herbert-led Chargers are riding a wave of...
NFL
Yardbarker

Chargers wideout Mike Williams questionable (knee) to play vs. Ravens

Perhaps the most anticipated NFL game of the weekend involves the 4-1 Los Angeles Chargers traveling east to face the 4-1 Baltimore Ravens. While Chargers head coach Brandon Staley couldn't confirm anything as of Friday afternoon, it seems he could be without a key offensive contributor for that showdown. According...
NFL
Sporting News

Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Julio Jones, Mike Williams, Sterling Shepard, more affecting Week 6 WR rankings

Wide receivers Julio Jones, Mike Williams, Sterling Shepard, and Kenny Golladay have all shown up on their team's injury reports, so we'll have to monitor their respective statuses heading into Week 6. We have the latest updates on each wideout, and we'll dive into how Week 6 fantasy rankings to see how things will be affected if any of them can't go.
NFL

