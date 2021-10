The Bruins had to wait until the fifth day of the 2021-22 NHL season to finally get their season underway. Factor in their time between their final preseason game and Saturday’s season-opening meeting with the Stars, and it was a staggering 10-day break between games for the Bruins. It honestly felt like 10 years, and the Bruins couldn’t hide from the fact that they were getting sick of practicing. It was said multiple times, actually.

