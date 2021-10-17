CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

Austin FC’s two-game home winning streak ends with loss to Minnesota

By Chris Tavarez
KXAN
KXAN
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YOwYr_0cTgyDKT00

AUSTIN (KXAN) — After a two-week international break for World Cup qualifying, Austin FC returned to action on Saturday, but the momentum it had going into the break didn’t carry over, as the Live Oaks lost, 1-0, to Minnesota.

The loss snaps a two-game winning streak Austin had at Q2 Stadium.

Franco Fragapane scored the only goal of the match off a rebound from a Brad Stuver save.

Austin dominated the game in every other facet. The Oaks nearly doubled United FC on time of possession, 66 percent to 34. And on shots, Austin FC had 19, eight of which were on goal, compared with Minnesota’s 12, with only three on target. But of those three the Loons got the only stat that mattered.

Austin is back in action on Wednesday with a trip to San Jose.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 0

Related
Sporting News

The day Chuck Hughes died: Remembering the only NFL player to die in a game

The pass, on third and 1, sails incomplete as the clock ticks down in the fourth quarter. He had lined up on the right side of the formation as the Lions, trailing 28-23, try to mount a comeback against the rival Bears. He races downfield on a post pattern, but Greg Landry’s pass, intended for tight end Charlie Sanders, sails incomplete.
NFL
WGME

Maine ends William & Mary's four-game win streak

ORONO, Maine (AP) -- Derek Robertson threw for two touchdowns, Freddie Brock scored twice and Maine defeated William & Mary 27-16 ending the Tribe's four-game winning streak. Brock caught a 7-yard touchdown pass from Robertson and rushed for a 22-yard score as the Black Bears shot out to a 17-0 halftime lead before making it 24-0 on Robertson's 35-yard TD pass to Devin Young.
MAINE STATE
longwoodlancers.com

No. 12 Liberty Snaps Field Hockey's Home Winning Streak at 6 Games

FARMVILLE, Va. – It took a top-25 team to finally deal Longwood field hockey its first home loss of the season. Backed by two goals from Bethany Dykema, No. 12 Liberty (12-2) grinded out a 3-1 win over Longwood to snap the Lancers' home unbeaten streak at six games Sunday afternoon at Elizabeth Burger Jackson Field.
FARMVILLE, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
Inside Nova

Three-game win streak ends for O'Connell

The Bishop O’Connell Knights (3-3, 0-1) had their three-game winning streak ended Oct. 9 with a 30-0 home loss to the St. Mary’s Ryken Knights in the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference opener for each high-school football team. O’Connell had opportunities to score, but turnovers, including two long second-half interception returns...
HIGH SCHOOL
klcc.org

OSU’s winning streak ends in Pullman Saturday

Oregon State lost 31-24 to Washington State in college football Saturday. Cougar Jayden de Laura threw for 399 yards and three touchdowns at Martin stadium in Pullman. This was the Cougars’ eighth consecutive win over the Beavers. The Beavers had been on a four-game winning streak and were ranked number one in the PAC-12 north.
OREGON STATE
Yardbarker

Eagles End 3-Game Losing Streak, Rally for Important win in Carolina

CHARLOTTE – All game long, the Eagles' defense waited for the offense to show up. It wasn’t until the special teams sent an engraved invitation, getting a blocked punt from T.J. Edwards with 3:53 to play, that the offense finally showed. Four plays after the block and Shaun Bradley’s recovery...
NFL
wbrc.com

Alabama suffers loss at Texas A&M, lose 19-game winning streak

COLLEGE STATION, TX (WBRC) - The top ranked Crimson Tide are stunned at College Station, as Texas A&M upsets Alabama on a last second field goal to win 41-38. Alabama trailed for the first time this season when the Aggies scored a field goal on the first drive of the game. After Alabama scored a touchdown to take a 7-3 lead, the Aggies went to score 14 unanswered points, to take a 17-7 lead. The Tide would later bring the game within seven points after a Will Reichard field goal, but Texas A&M would score another touchdown, giving them a 24-10 lead at halftime.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Stuver
Person
Franco Fragapane
Ottawa Herald

OU football team rolls into bye week with a two-game winning streak

The Ottawa University football team heads into its bye week full of steam and confidence. The Braves enter their two-week break with a two-game winning streak. On Saturday, Ottawa rolled to a 37-14 win over Saint Mary. Ottawa dominated in every facet. The running game went for more than 200...
OTTAWA, KS
KU Sports

Oklahoma ends KU soccer’s 2-game winning streak

The Kansas women's soccer program dropped a 3-2 decision at Oklahoma on Thursday night, ending the Jayhawks' two-game winning streak that featured a pair of victories over ranked opponents. Kansas sophomore Brie Severns, who earned both Big 12 and national player of the week honors last week, kept her hot...
OKLAHOMA STATE
mnufc.com

Game Guide: MNUFC at Austin FC

Broadcast: Bally Sports North+, CW Twin Cities and SKOR North (coverage begins at 7:30 p.m.) The Loons started off their Sunday afternoon in Saint Paul in scoring form with forward Adrien Hunou putting MNUFC up 1-0 only eight minutes in. Unfortunately, after a converted penalty kick in the 74th minute, the momentum shifted and Colorado went on to score two more goals in 19 minutes en route to a 3-1 win. Now the seventh-place Loons face a crucial game this Saturday against last-place Austin FC at Q2 Stadium. Despite the growing pains Austin FC has experienced this season, the newest MLS team cannot be overlooked. The Loons will need to come into the game focused and energized from the first whistle. With the end of the regular season in sight, every point becomes increasingly important and in order to maintain a place in the postseason, MNUFC will need to find a way to win this game on the road.
MLS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Jose#Weather#Live Oaks#United Fc
hillcountrynews

Austin FC loses to Minnesota United as playoff chances come crashing down

Austin FC needed three points on Saturday night to keep its season alive. In an effort to improve our website and enhance our local coverage, HillCountryNews.com has switched to a membership model. Fill out the form below to create a free account. Once you're logged in, you can continue using the site as normal. You should remain logged in on your computer or device as long as you don’t clear your browser history/cookies.
AUSTIN, TX
austinfc.com

Know Before You Go: Austin FC vs. Minnesota United FC

Fans are encouraged to arrive early with the PointsBet Sports Bar and H-E-B Plaza opening at 5:00 PM. On-site parking is available only while supply lasts. See your options in the Parking / Mobility section below. MATCH SCHEDULE. 5:00 PM Parking Lots, H-E-B Plaza & PointsBet Sports Bar Open. 6:30...
MLS
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Toronto FC hosts Atlanta United FC, tries to prolong 3-game home win streak

Atlanta United FC (10-9-9) vs. Toronto FC (6-15-7) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Toronto FC +123, Atlanta United FC +204, Draw +256; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: Toronto FC hosts Atlanta United FC aiming for its fourth straight home win. Toronto FC went 13-5-5 overall in the 2020 season while going...
MLS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Sports
Atlantic City Press

Lower's winning streak snapped in loss to Woodstown

LOWER TOWNSHIP — The Lower Cape May Regional and Woodstown high school football teams each lost their season openers and entered Saturday having won four straight. One streak had to end on the windy, fall afternoon. James Hill Jr. rushed for two touchdowns to lead the Wolverines to a 36-0...
WOODSTOWN, NJ
KXAN

KXAN

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
757K+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy