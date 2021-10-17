Austin FC’s two-game home winning streak ends with loss to Minnesota

AUSTIN (KXAN) — After a two-week international break for World Cup qualifying, Austin FC returned to action on Saturday, but the momentum it had going into the break didn’t carry over, as the Live Oaks lost, 1-0, to Minnesota.

The loss snaps a two-game winning streak Austin had at Q2 Stadium.

Franco Fragapane scored the only goal of the match off a rebound from a Brad Stuver save.

Austin dominated the game in every other facet. The Oaks nearly doubled United FC on time of possession, 66 percent to 34. And on shots, Austin FC had 19, eight of which were on goal, compared with Minnesota’s 12, with only three on target. But of those three the Loons got the only stat that mattered.

Austin is back in action on Wednesday with a trip to San Jose.

