Central Park Carousel reopens for first time since pandemic
It's another sign that New York City is coming back - the Central Park Carousel started spinning again on Saturday, 18 months after it was turned off because of the pandemic. Before the pandemic, a quarter-million people rode the carousel every year. It is now operated by the owners of Coney Island's Luna Park. The carousel will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. with extra steps being taken to sanitize it. Wearing a mask while riding is encouraged, but not required. MORE NEWS | Name that pooch: New York Islanders adopt 3rd 'Puppy with a Purpose'
