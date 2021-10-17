CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Central Park Carousel reopens for first time since pandemic

 7 days ago

It's another sign that New York City is coming back - the Central Park Carousel started spinning again on Saturday, 18 months after it was turned off because of the pandemic.

Before the pandemic, a quarter-million people rode the carousel every year.

It is now operated by the owners of Coney Island's Luna Park.

The carousel will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. with extra steps being taken to sanitize it.

Wearing a mask while riding is encouraged, but not required.

