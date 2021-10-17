Bigleaf Magnolia: Magnolia macrophylla, UT Gardens’ October 2021 Plant of the Month

"Video Conferencing With Our Sales Team Is Available - Call for Details". Ameri-Star Homes, Anne Arundel County+GGs premier home builder, presents The Taft Model, a Craftsman style 4-bedroom home with 2 Car Garage located on a spectacular .33 acre lot in the sought-after community of Hillsmere Estates in Annapolis. This is a to-be-built home. This Taft Model features Elevation "C" with exterior accenting stone, portico porch, 30-year architectural roof shingles and a fully sodded front, side and back yard with a generous landscaping package. Certainly, a home that you will be proud to drive up to. The interior of the home boasts a gorgeous entry with a two-story foyer with palladium window, formal dining room, great room, oak stairs to the upper level, a spectacular kitchen with a spacious island and an over-sized walk-in pantry, a large mud room, an upper-level walk-in laundry room and a large finished basement rec room. The expansive Owner's Suite Includes a primary bath with ceramic tiled shower walls and floor and a separate soaking tub, along with double vanities, a private water closet and huge walk-in closet. You will love the large secondary bedrooms, all with walk-in closets. The Taft model offers plenty of room for expansion including an optional basement rec room, bedroom, den and full bathroom in the basement. This home comes with all the amenities that you deserve, including Sparkling Granite countertops in the kitchen, beautiful hardwood floors on entire main level, stainless steel appliances, 42-inch upgraded maple kitchen cabinets, a kitchen island, deep bowl stainless steel sink, ceramic tiles in the bathrooms and laundry room floors, wood cased windows and openings and much, much more! Enjoy the water privileged Hillsmere community with amenities including a private marina, sandy beach, boat ramp, swimming pool, picnic pavilion, playground area and swimming area. Voluntary HOA membership. Call us today and let us help you personalize your dream home from our professional design center. The pictures shown may be representative of likeness and or show optional features. Ask the sales rep for details. Prices, terms conditions and availability are subject to change without prior notice. Hurry! This limited opportunity will not last long! Call us today to schedule an appointment.

REAL ESTATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO