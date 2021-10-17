CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Bigleaf Magnolia: Magnolia macrophylla, UT Gardens’ October 2021 Plant of the Month

By Alice Clark UT Gardens, Knoxville
Kingsport Times-News
 7 days ago

Something about big flowers and foliage is so enticing to me. The first time I saw Magnolia macrophylla was at a botanical garden in Kentucky, and I was totally taken aback by the gargantuan leaves and flower buds. I knew at once this was one of my favorite plants I have...

www.timesnews.net

Comments / 0

Related
voiceofalexandria.com

Dormant Seeding Your Lawn

Alexandria, Minn. (10/19/2021) — The fall chores are winding down, the last-minute scramble to finish outdoor projects are wrapping up, but there may be one more yard chore you can do before the snow covers our landscapes. Late October and early November are the perfect time to “dormant” or “frost” seed your lawn.
ALEXANDRIA, MN
sltablet.com

Clermont Garden Club Brings Its Plant Of The Month To The Library

The plant of the month for October is the ARACEAE plant, (common name; Alocasia Regin) which was loaned to the Cooper Memorial Library by Clermont Garden Club member, Elaine Hogan, a Garden Club member (left) and was received by assistant librarian Dylan Levy (right). Alocasia plants are native to tropical...
CLERMONT, FL
Kingsport Times-News

Ask a Master Gardener: Fall tips for your garden

We didn’t get any questions this week, but we have some fall tips you can work on until next Saturday. For those that have fruit trees with some disease (such as fire blight and apple scab), make sure you get those spotty leaves raked up and put in the trash, but not in your compost bin. Also remove any diseased grapes or blueberries. This fungus will survive through the winter and continue to weaken your plants. You certainly don’t want these diseases to spread to your other fruit trees and plants, or to your neighbor’s.
GARDENING
Daily Iberian

ETC: New Iberia Garden Club October Business Garden of the Month

The New Iberia Garden Club has awarded its Business Garden of the Month honor for October to the Epiphany Day School located at 120 Jefferson St. The Head of School, Tina Sapienza, along with students, parents,and staff members have spruced up the flowerbeds and butterfly garden with fall color and decor of pumpkins, hay stacks and jack o lanterns. The NIGC is a member of the Louisiana Garden Club Federation, District III.
NEW IBERIA, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
Kentucky State
State
Tennessee State
State
Alabama State
abc57.com

Oktoberfest at Marion Magnolia Market

CASSOPOLIS, Mich. -- The second artisan market will be at Marion Magnolia farms today from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. The event will feature a Fall themed photo booth, Zoo on The Go presented by Hidden Acres, a small pumpkin patch, face paintings, hayrides, and shopping. Vendors will be selling...
MARION, IN
mulletwrapper.net

Magnolia Springs Firefighter Fest Oct. 23

The 2nd Annual Magnolia Springs Firefighter Festival will be held Oct. 23 from 10 a.m. ‘til 5 p.m. in the lawn in front of the fire house. Activities in addition to food include vendor booths, beer and wine, a DJ anda kids area. Admission is free. And Strictly Rivers, Tim Robinson, and Stormfolk will be playing music during the fest.
MAGNOLIA SPRINGS, AL
Kingsport Times-News

New guide shines light on Southwest Virginia hiking

Whether you’re looking to climb to high altitudes or simply change your attitude, you’ll find no better way than hiking Southwest Virginia’s outdoor hidden treasure — the High Knob region. Thanks to UVA Wise Associate Professor of Biology Wally Smith, the region has its first comprehensive guide in “High Lonesome...
VIRGINIA STATE
Taste Of Home

10 Perennials You Should Cut Back Every Fall (And 5 to Let Be)

Winterizing your garden includes trimming back some perennials and leaving others until spring. Our experts tell you what to do to ensure success. In the crunch of fall house cleaning and the annual cold-weather cleanup, don’t forget to leave time for garden perennials, too. Cutting back foliage in the fall...
GARDENING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Native Plant
themillennews.com

What’s Happening at Magnolia Springs

Saturday, Oct. 16 Spooky Window Art Craft 10– 11a.m.Bats, pumpkins and ghosts, oh my! Come make Halloween themed window art at the park. These spooky creations are sure to make your windows the coolest on the block. Space is limited, and social distancing is mandatory. $3 plus $5 parking. Call the office at 478-982-1660 for more details. Saturday, Oct. 16 […]
LIFESTYLE
insideofknoxville.com

Checking in with 214 Magnolia Gallery

A lot has happened since Megan Stair opened 214 Magnolia Gallery (located at 214 Magnolia Avenue, beside Public House) in November 2019. Unbeknownst to most of us, a virus had begun circulating a half a world away that would impact this and every business. Businesses related to the arts were among the first to suffer. Nearly two years later, I checked in with Megan and the gallery to see how business has gone.
VISUAL ART
magnoliareporter.com

Scarecrows on display around Magnolia Square

Voting ends at 1 p.m. Tuesday in Magnolia’s Third Annual Scarecrow Crawl. Magnolia-Columbia County Chamber of Commerce members have decorated light poles on the Magnolia Square. The public is encouraged to personally visit the scarecrows before voting. Vote at the Chamber of Commerce page on Facebook. CLICK HERE to see...
MAGNOLIA, AR
Kingsport Times-News

This Halloween, try a taste of Transylvania

Halloween has always been one of my very favorite holidays. Our Halloween cards go out right after Labor Day. A few weeks later, the Halloween tree, lit in orange and purple, is decorated. With the coming of cooler weather, we begin to think of the stews and sour cream-based dishes...
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Gardening
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

Lot 6 Magnolia Lane

"Video Conferencing With Our Sales Team Is Available - Call for Details". Ameri-Star Homes, Anne Arundel County+GGs premier home builder, presents The Taft Model, a Craftsman style 4-bedroom home with 2 Car Garage located on a spectacular .33 acre lot in the sought-after community of Hillsmere Estates in Annapolis. This is a to-be-built home. This Taft Model features Elevation "C" with exterior accenting stone, portico porch, 30-year architectural roof shingles and a fully sodded front, side and back yard with a generous landscaping package. Certainly, a home that you will be proud to drive up to. The interior of the home boasts a gorgeous entry with a two-story foyer with palladium window, formal dining room, great room, oak stairs to the upper level, a spectacular kitchen with a spacious island and an over-sized walk-in pantry, a large mud room, an upper-level walk-in laundry room and a large finished basement rec room. The expansive Owner's Suite Includes a primary bath with ceramic tiled shower walls and floor and a separate soaking tub, along with double vanities, a private water closet and huge walk-in closet. You will love the large secondary bedrooms, all with walk-in closets. The Taft model offers plenty of room for expansion including an optional basement rec room, bedroom, den and full bathroom in the basement. This home comes with all the amenities that you deserve, including Sparkling Granite countertops in the kitchen, beautiful hardwood floors on entire main level, stainless steel appliances, 42-inch upgraded maple kitchen cabinets, a kitchen island, deep bowl stainless steel sink, ceramic tiles in the bathrooms and laundry room floors, wood cased windows and openings and much, much more! Enjoy the water privileged Hillsmere community with amenities including a private marina, sandy beach, boat ramp, swimming pool, picnic pavilion, playground area and swimming area. Voluntary HOA membership. Call us today and let us help you personalize your dream home from our professional design center. The pictures shown may be representative of likeness and or show optional features. Ask the sales rep for details. Prices, terms conditions and availability are subject to change without prior notice. Hurry! This limited opportunity will not last long! Call us today to schedule an appointment.
REAL ESTATE
urbnlivn.com

Northwest contemporary view home with ADU in Magnolia

Nestled in southeast Magnolia, 2830 26th Ave. W is a four-bedroom, three-bathroom Northwest contemporary home. Built in 1955, the property has been lovingly maintained over the years and was fully remodeled recently. Some of the home’s most noteworthy features include sweeping skyline, water and mountain views and a fully functional, attached ADU on the lower level.
SEATTLE, WA
listenupyall.com

Playmakers Sportsbook, Bar & Grill debuts at Magnolia Bluffs Casino Hotel.

Over the last several months, changes have been underway at Magnolia Bluffs Casino & Hotel transforming former restaurant space into Playmakers, a dynamic, state-of-the-art venue that Is comprised of a live brick and mortar sportsbook fused with a Sports Bar and Grill. The Sportsbook opened October 25, 2018 and almost...
NATCHEZ, MS
Community Impact Houston

Carla's Hempire opens in Magnolia

Stay informed on what’s happening in your own backyard and subscribe today! Enter your email below to receive regular updates from the CI Morning Impact. Carla’s Hempire held a grand opening Oct. 3 at 1010 Magnolia Blvd., Magnolia. The business sells CBD products, such as tinctures; water solubles; beauty products; and creams, which can help with stress, anxiety and pain. The company also sells vapes and smokables. 832-338-5729. www.facebook.com/carlashempire.
MAGNOLIA, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy