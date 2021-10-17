LAMH Recap: Melody Finds out About Martell’s Plan + Tiffany Opens Up

Things aren’t getting better between Martell Holt and Melody Holt. “Love & Marriage: Hunstville” continues to keep viewers entertained by the drama that takes place on the show. Melody Holt and Martell Holt have ended their marriage. And these days it’s still contentious for them to be in the same space together. On the recent episode, Martell said that he took issue with how Melody handles the children when it’s her time to have them. In his opinion, Melody uses way too many babysitters. So he wants to have full custody. For Melody, she thinks Martell is just picking another fight. And she only leaves the children with a couple of relatives when she has to work. Instead of continuing to argue with Martell over custody, she told him to go ahead and file so they can face off in court.

TV SERIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO