LAMH Recap: Melody Finds out About Martell’s Plan + Tiffany Opens Up

By A.J. Niles
urbanbellemag.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn tonight’s “Love and Marriage: Huntsville,” Martell seemingly devises a plan to bypass Melody and build homes on the 47 acres sold to...

Melody Holt’s Mother Clashes with LaTisha Scott & Miss Wanda + Martell Holt Loses it

Things aren’t getting better between Martell Holt and Melody Holt. “Love & Marriage: Hunstville” continues to keep viewers entertained by the drama that takes place on the show. Melody Holt and Martell Holt have ended their marriage. And these days it’s still contentious for them to be in the same space together. On the recent episode, Martell said that he took issue with how Melody handles the children when it’s her time to have them. In his opinion, Melody uses way too many babysitters. So he wants to have full custody. For Melody, she thinks Martell is just picking another fight. And she only leaves the children with a couple of relatives when she has to work. Instead of continuing to argue with Martell over custody, she told him to go ahead and file so they can face off in court.
Melody Holt Answers When Asked if She’ll Ever Resolve Issues with Martell Holt & His Mistress

Martell Holt and Melody Holt continue to clash on LAMH. “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” stars Melody Holt and Martell Holt had a nasty split. According to Melody, Martell has been cheating for years. And he’s messed around with multiple women. However, his former mistress, Arionne Curry, is someone he’s been dealing with for several years. They now have a child together. So for Melody, there is no way for them to come back from that. During an interview with Dr. Heavenly Kimes, Melody said that the most disrespectful thing Martell could ever do is to have children outside of their marriage. So it’s no surprise that Melody pulled the plug when she learned that Martell and Arionne had a baby on the way.
Melody Holt’s Brother Drags Martell Holt & Gives Him a Warning

It was a messy divorce for Melody Holt and Martell Holt. “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” star Martell Holt has had a lot to say about his ex-wife Melody Holt. Although they seemed like a power couple during the show’s first season, things fell apart quickly. It came out that Martell cheated on Melody plenty during the marriage. And he now has a baby with his longtime mistress, Arionne Curry. To be expected, co-parenting has been just as messy as the divorce. These days, it’s hard for Melody and Martell to even film scenes together. Going on a group trip was extremely difficult. Unfortunately for the rest of the cast, they had to endure blowups between the Holts as they argued over the demise of their relationship. It doesn’t seem as if things will be peaceful between them anytime soon either.
Martell Holt & Melody Holt’s Daughter Tells Them She Doesn’t Want Them to Remarry

The Holts had a nasty divorce. “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” stars Melody Holt and Martell Holt’s marital issues have been a hot topic on the show. Despite Martell’s years of infidelities, Melody was open to saving their marriage. And she ended up pregnant with their fourth child. However, they weren’t able to fix their marriage. Martell also impregnated his longtime mistress, Arionne Curry. So at this point, Melody doesn’t think that she can ever get back together with Martell. She’s also not interested in hashing things out with him and Arionne. For her, certain lines were crossed and there is no point of return. With Martell and Melody not being in the best place, co-parenting continues to be hard for them to figure out. It’s also been hard for them to film scenes together without having big blowups happen in front of the rest of the cast.
Martell Holt Seemingly Praises Former Mistress + Then Flirts with Another Woman?

Melody Holt and Martell Holt’s marriage was full of drama. “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” stars Martell Holt and Melody Holt can barely be in the same spaces. Co-parenting has been very difficult. In Martell’s opinion, Melody is away from the children too much. And she has way too many babysitters. As for Melody, she’s tired of Martell being messy on social media.
‘Black Ink Crew’ Stars Walt & Jess Break Up

Walt faced multiple accusations on the recent season of “Black Ink Crew.”. “Black Ink Crew” star Walt had an emotional recent season. He’s been friends with Ceaser for years. In fact, Ceaser always said that Walt was a true friend and had been there for him even when they were in high school. So it felt right to build his collection of shops with Walt’s help. He even made Walt the manager at the shop at one point. So fans were shocked by the accusations from the latest season.
